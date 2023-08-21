Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Donald Trump, former US President, wants to become US President again in 2024. (Archive photo) © Seth Wenig/dpa

Donald Trump is on trial in Georgia. At his subpoena, he could become the first President of the United States to be photographed for a subpoena photo.

Washington – The former US President donald trump has now also been charged in the state of Georgia. He tried that tip the outcome of the presidential election in their own favour. Trump has to answer on Monday evening (local time) in eight different counts in 13 cases. Because the Georgia trial is a state court, television broadcasts are permitted.

In addition to Trump, 18 other people have been charged

In Georgia, Trump was recently charged in connection with attempted voter fraud. A jury ruled that he should stand trial for his attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election there almost three years ago. 18 other people have been charged with him. In response, Trump announced a press conference and said he wanted to expose alleged voter fraud in Georgia. However, the event was canceled at short notice.

The investigation initially focused on a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom he is said to have asked to find enough votes to win the election. Trump later allegedly submitted a fake list of pro-Trump voters to the Electoral College to decide the presidential election.

Trump has not yet admitted his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and is spreading the lie that electoral fraud prevented him from winning against the Democrats Joe Biden brought. For lack of evidence, dozens of his camp’s lawsuits were dismissed by electoral courts across the country, including the US Supreme Court.

Georgia trial will be televised

Because the Georgia organized crime trial is in state court, television broadcasts are allowed. The ex-president’s niece, Mary Trump, affirmed during her television appearance “The Katie Phang Show”that it would be a must-see TV event.

The Trump relatives believe the former president asked for cameras in the courtroom. It is well known that her uncle likes the limelight, but this time he may have been wrong: “If he is the one everyone is looking at, it will be for him [vor Gericht, Anm. d. Red.] harder to distract from the facts unfolding before our eyes,” said Mary Trump.

Trump could become the first president with a mugshot

In Georgia, pre-landing and indictment are more commonly separate. While the indictment may also be held in digital form, appearing in person at the subpoena is mandatory. This usually involves fingerprinting, collecting personal information and taking a subpoena photograph – also known as a “mug-shot”. This would make Donald Trump the first US President to be seen in a mug shot.

According to Ty Cobb, a former assistant US attorney and former member of Trump’s legal team, the former president’s public relations department will cannibalize the subpoena photo to collect money. “I’m assuming that the mugshot will be forwarded to Trump’s PR guys and they’ll make money off it before he leaves prison,” Cobb said at CNN. The former US public prosecutor did not describe in detail what the advertising campaign with a police photo could look like.

Trump lawyers want to postpone trial by two years

In New York, prosecutors have accused Trump of falsifying business documents, while in Miami it is about the affair of keeping secret government documents. In the US capital Washington, the Republican has been charged at federal level for his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election. Trump is trying to delay the start of the processes as much as possible – also with a view to the election campaign. He wants to go back to the White House for the Republicans after the 2024 presidential election.

Last Thursday (August 17), his lawyers in the Washington proceedings requested that the trial begin in April 2026. Special Counsel Jack Smith, on the other hand, had proposed that the trial begin on January 2, 2024. The responsible judge will probably decide at a hearing at the end of August. “The public has an interest in justice and a fair trial, not in a hasty judgment,” Trump’s attorneys’ motion said.

According to Cobbs, Trump’s application should not be taken seriously. “I saw the proposal for 2026 and laughed because the date is far from reality.” In his opinion, this is not a proposal from Trump’s lawyers, but a date dictated by the ex-president. “I’m sure the lawyers have probably suggested something more sensible, although that’s unlikely to be achieved,” Cobb said. According to him, the handling of the case is easily negotiable until the summer of 2024. (aa/dpa)