The US Supreme Court is jumping to Donald Trump's side – at least for the time being and until after the midterms.

The US Supreme Court is jumping to Donald Trump’s side – at least for the time being and until after the midterms.

Update from November 1, 4:25 p.m .: The US Supreme Court joins Donald Trump. As the chairman of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, announced, the court ordered on Trump’s request on Tuesday to initially stop the disclosure of the documents by the tax authority IRS. Trump’s lawyers filed an urgent petition with the US Supreme Court on Monday to prevent the last-minute release. The Congressional Committee now has until November 10 to respond to the motion.

Donald Trump’s Tax Return: Last Stop Supreme Court

Washington, DC/New York – The legal dispute between donald trump and the judiciary. The former US President refuses to hand over his tax documents, which the investigating authority has long demanded to see. An appeals court in Washington recently cleared the way for Trump’s tax records to be handed over to a House committee starting Thursday.

But Trump is now trying the Supreme Court United States and had his attorneys file an urgent motion with the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday (October 31). He is supposed to stop the disclosure of the documents by the tax authority IRS. Trump has already defended himself against this in lower instances in recent years.

Donald Trump should disclose tax documents

Joe Bidens Treasury Department had instructed the IRS 2021 to turn over Trump’s tax documents to the committee. In contradiction to political customs in the USA, the Real estate entrepreneur Donald Trump did not make his tax return public either as a presidential candidate or after he entered the White House. To this day, he tries to prevent disclosure.

Trump had asked the Washington Court of Appeals to stop the release of the documents. However, the court had already rejected his application in August, thereby upholding the decision of a lower court. The ex-president then requested a re-examination, which was then also rejected last week. That left him to go to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump hopes for midterms

On November 8th in the US elected a new House of Representatives. Should Republicans win a majority in the Congress Chamber, Trump could hope that the committee, under new leadership, will refrain from requesting the documents. The new Congress will convene in early January 2023.

Donald Trump currently has to contend with a number of legal problems – among other things, because of taking secret government documents to his private estate after leaving the White House. With his decision to go before the Supreme Court, Donald Trump once again draws the Supreme Court into the focus of public interest. During his tenure, Trump had one judge and two judges on the Supreme Court. Since then, the political orientation of the Supreme Court has been considered to be clearly right-wing. (ktho/dpa)