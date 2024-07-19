Trump arrives at the convention

There is a euphoric atmosphere at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks’ home arena, where the Republican National Convention is being held. The stands are fuller than on any previous day. The stadium has a capacity for more than 17,000 spectators, although part of it is closed. The presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has arrived and has unleashed euphoria. The most applauded of the afternoon so far are wrestler Hulk Hogan and television presenter Tucker Carlson. There is about half an hour left until Trump’s speech is scheduled, although the programme is running slightly behind schedule.

On the parquet floor of the pavilion, the delegates were dressed for the occasion. Apart from the bandaged ears in homage to the former president, the delegates from Texas were also wearing their hats, but they were outdone by those from Wisconsin, the host state, with hats in the shape of cheese.