Donald Trump Jr puts up for sale t-shirts and mugs with a prison photo of his father

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former US President Donald Trump, has put up for sale a merch with a prison photo of his father. The corresponding post was published in Twitter entrepreneur.

On the official site Trump presents T-shirts at a price of 29.99 dollars (2.8 thousand rubles), mugs for 15.99 dollars (1.5 thousand rubles), as well as posters worth 19.99 dollars (1.8 thousand rubles). At the same time, all the items mentioned are printed with a photograph of the former US president, who was taken into custody in the Fulton County Jail as part of the case of interference in the elections in the state of Georgia.

“All profits from the sale of these products in my online store will go to the legal defense fund to fight the tyranny and madness that we see before us,” the entrepreneur signed the publication.

Donald Trump has been released on $200,000 bail pending trial. Trump was in prison for about 20 minutes, after which his cortege went to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Earlier, Trump mocked his arrest in Georgia. The politician called the incident “a parody of justice.”