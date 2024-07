Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump’s sons. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Andrew Kelly/ POOL

One of former President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, called on Sunday (21) for the resignation of Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle due to the various failures in Trump’s security during last week’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump suffered an assassination attempt.

In an interview with Fox Newsthe son of former President Trump, said the fact that the Biden administration allowed a former president, and most likely a future president, to be shot in the ear without holding anyone accountable and that Kimberly Cheatle is still in office “shows how shameful and inept the administration is.” “The Secret Service couldn’t get on the roof. Is that going to be the excuse she’s going to use? It’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.

Since the assassination attempt on Trump, Cheatle has been singled out for responsibility for the failures that led to the assassination attempt. The information that the Secret Service did not respond to requests from Trump’s security team for more agents and equipment has further complicated the situation for Cheatle, who is scheduled to testify this week before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating whether there were failures in the agency’s work.