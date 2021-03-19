It was loud. He ruled over Twitter. He dominated the headlines for four years. But since the handover to Joe Biden, it has become increasingly quiet about Donald Trump.

Washington / Palm Beach – Donald Trump’s four-year presidency stuck to him like gaffer tape. As if on a drip, his scandals, his latest tweets and appearances flowed into the media reporting, the world woke up with it, went to bed with it. Until January 9th, when the short message service Twitter blocked Donald Trump’s account after the storming of the US Capitol. Until January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumed the most powerful office in the United States.

To book Donald Trump as a singular event, as an anomaly in Washington’s political operations, is simply wrong. So-called Trumpism as a right-wing populist political style has budded in the Republican Party. The public interest in the root, in the origin, seems to be getting lost more and more: Donald Trump himself. He shows that “Trump Index” of the company Socialflow. The index measures Trump’s media relevance on a scale from 0 to 100 on a daily basis. Socialflow tracks people’s click behavior on articles that are distributed via social networks. In short: The company knows how interested Internet users are in Donald Trump. The mean value is 50, so: the average interest in Donald Trump in one day.

Donald Trump: public interest in ex-US president sinks – importance of Twitter for his politics

“Ultimately, Donald Trump wears everyone down,” a confidante of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, recently told CNN. For his observers, his presidency was often like looking into the bright sun. And that for four years. There is no question that Donald Trump is currently still the most powerful Republican. Another presidential candidacy in the US elections in 2024: definitely within the realm of the possible. The second impeachment due to his role in the storming of the US Capitol should eliminate this very possibility. For the first time, a total of seven Republicans voted: inside across parties, for impeachment proceedings in their own ranks. Remarkable. Still, his power in the Grand Old Party is still unbroken. In late February, he gave his first handover speech at a major Conservative Republican conference.

The index recorded its highest Trump peak on January 6, 2021, the storming of the US Capitol. Since the middle of last year, the “Trump Index” has shown a steadily growing interest in Donald Trump. But above all, singular events that drove the scale up are eye-catching: Donald Trump’s first impeachment, his advice on how to fight corona to inject disinfectants, his Covid-19 disease and of course the US elections. All of this merely illustrates a trend, an undifferentiated view of the media interest in Donald Trump. But it underlines that this has fallen dramatically since he was voted out of office. In March the index was five times, never over 20. Since Donald Trump’s Twitter account, his political mouthpiece, was blocked, public interest has fallen dramatically.

After storming the US Capitol: Trump lacks his mouthpiece, his appearances – Mary Trump about election defeat

Still, given this trend, it is wrong to assume that public interest in what he is doing is really draining away. There’s just not much that is new about him. Trump lacks Twitter. His public appearance. A medium. His disappearance from the scene is at least partly due to the fact that his power and his mouthpiece were taken from him. Mary Trump, his niece and great critic, recently said that the blocking of his Twitter account hurt him more than his defeat in the US election. He has lost his connection to his base, his followers and the world. The former president has secured his place in the history books with his role in the storming of the US Capitol. His style of politics was loud and unrestrained, provocative and deliberately against the establishment. He was one that couldn’t be overlooked. What he probably expected least of all is what could happen to him now: a quiet fading. (aka)

