As part of the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory in Washington, there were massive protests up to and including the storming of the Capitol.

Radical supporters of Noch-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. The attack is described by some politicians as a “coup attempt”.

For many, Donald Trump is complicit. The president caused a stir with a video message during the attacks.

Update from January 7, 2021, 9.29 a.m .: “This is anarchy. This is a coup attempt“This is how MP Seth Moulton summed up the situation in Washington. The Capitol was stormed, four people died, there were Flash grenades used, it even became a Explosive device found and arrested 52 people. The National Guard was sent to the capital. State of emergency in Washington!

President-elect Joe Biden, who was to be confirmed in the Senate session, also spoke of a blow to democracy: “At this hour, our democracy is under attack. This is not a protest, this is a riot! “

Trump escalation with announcement: “We will march down and I will be there with you”

In Europe, too, one looks in shock at the USA. The EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “America is so much better than what we see today.” The Federal Foreign Office warned German citizens in Washington to be careful.

The mayor of Washington ordered a curfew until 6 a.m. At 11:39 p.m. German time (5:39 p.m. local time) it was finally announced that the Secure location be.

Trump’s Vice Mike Pence said at the reopening of the session: “As we come together again in this Chamber, the world will once again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy. To those who brought chaos and devastation to our Capitol today: You didn’t win. Violence never wins, freedom wins. And this is still the house of the people. “

Then came the Escalation with announcement. According to the US media, radical Trump supporters had already forged plans in social networks in the days before to storm the building. At the end of his speech at a pro-Trump demonstration that afternoon, the President himself called on his supporters to move to the Capitol. “We will march down and I will be there with you. You will never take our country back weakly. You have to show strength. “

“Trump wanted chaos” – new impeachment proceedings?

Trump himself did not move before Congress, only his supporters. “He wanted chaos because he is bored and self-centered”, analyzed the journalist Olivia Nuzzi from New York Magazine, on twitter. “He got it.” Trump continues to refuse to come up with a stricter statement, leaving it with his video flattering the mob.

Also the National Guard was probably not sent on Trump’s orders: Interim Defense Minister Richard V. Spencer admitted to the US media that he had not discussed this with Trump – but went straight to Vice Mike Pence.

“I’ve had something like this since my assignment in Iraq not seen again, ”said MP and war veteran Mike Gallagher CNN. A second, this time faster Impeachment proceedings against Trump was taken up by several MPs so that Trump could no longer cause damage. “Given Trump’s personal responsibility for today’s events and his shameless attempts to sabotage the Georgia elections, I recommend that the House begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” said Georgia Democratic MP Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Escalation in the US: Trump sends scandalous video message to supporters – “We love you”

Message from January 6th, 11:03 pm: Washington – The Capital The United States saw violent rioting early Wednesday afternoon (January 6). On the day of formal confirmation of the election victory by President-Elect Joe Biden through Congress overturned within a very short time Events. After demonstrations in the capital, President Donald Trump gave a speech calling for people to gather in front of the Capitol to protest against the confirmation of the election results. In the course of this, the mood heated up rapidly – until some supporters of Trump forcibly gained access to the Capitol and stormed it. When the unprecedented escalations had been going on for some time, President addressed himself Trump by Video message to his followers.

Washington: Escalation at the Capitol – Trump sends video message to his supporters

“We had a choice that made us was stolen. We have with great Distance gained“Said Trump. Still, the law should be respected and peace should be kept. He understand that Pain of his followers about the “stolen” election, but at the same time urged them to go home. Trump addressed emotional words to the protesters: “We love you. You are something very special. “

Washington escalation: Trump with video message – Biden calls for TV address

A speech from Trump was just before President Elect Joe Biden has been demanded. Biden went one step further and requested an address via Twitter Trumps on national television. “I urge President Trump to now national television to goto fulfill his oath and defend the constitution by calling for an end to this siege, ”said Biden.

