New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago: Donald Trump raises his fist in greeting. Wife Melania Trump greets the New Year with applause. © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

In Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump celebrates New Year’s Eve with the few people who still stand by him. Even family members stay away from the sad event.

Mar-a-Lago – Hundreds of club members attended the New Year’s Eve party. loaded donald trumpto Mar-a-Lago, a luxury Florida golf resort that has been the home of the former President of the United States since Trump was voted out of office United States is. But among the guests there were only a few prominent faces from politics and show business, the two business areas in which Trump had moved throughout his career. Even family members seemed to have better things to do on New Year’s Eve than posing with the former president.

Next to his wife Melania Trump only his second eldest son, Eric Trump, accepted the New Year’s Eve invitation to Mar-a-Lago. his siblings, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., were nowhere to be seen. Also Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner apparently spent the start of the new year elsewhere, although the couple have also lived in Palm Beach, only a few kilometers from the golf resort, since the end of their political career in Washington DC.

Donald Trump invites you to New Year’s Eve – hardly anyone comes to Mar-a-Lago

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have been regulars at the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party in recent years. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as White House advisors and advisers during Donald Trump’s tenure as President. After Trump’s defeat in 2020 and his announcement that he would run again in 2024, Ivanka announced that he no longer wanted anything to do with politics. She will only support her father “outside the political arena”. Reports of a deeper rift between him and his daughter but rejected Donald Trump.

For decades, the former president has regularly invited guests to the celebration at his golf resort. Past guests have included pop stars like Rod Stewart, sports professionals like Tiger Woods and movie stars like Sylvester Stallone. But this year the list of celebrities was much shorter.

Rudy Giuliani: Donald Trump’s legal adviser and former mayor of New York

Eric Trump: Donald Trump’s second oldest son and Vice President of the Trump Organization

Laura Trump: Wife of Eric Trump and failed US Senate candidate

Mike Lindell: CEO of MyPillow and conspiracy theory promoter

Richard “Dick” Morris: Political Advisor

Donald Trump celebrates despite poor poll results

Despite the sparse guest list, Donald Trump gave himself according to the local news portal Palm Beach Post confident about his expectations for 2023 and the 2024 US election. “I think we’re doing really well,” Trump said, pleased with “fantastic poll results” he claimed to have received the day before. What the results might be, however, remained his secret.

The last polls for the nomination of the republican for the 2024 presidential election were published in mid-December and come from the newspaper USAToday in collaboration with Suffolk University. According to this, 61 percent of Republican voters want a different candidate than Donald Trump. The best results achieved in this survey Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor is considered Trump’s toughest internal party competitor. Trump himself had threatened DeSantis with revelations that would make him “look very bad” if he really wanted to run.

Donald Trump calls for “strong borders”

On New Year’s Eve, Donald Trump didn’t want to talk about Ron DeSantis or his recently published tax returnthe pending lawsuits against him for incitement to violence on January 6, or the dinner with the former musician and current professional anti-Semites Kanye West. Instead, there were generalities to be heard. The United States needs “strong borders”, they should no longer provide assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia, and Trump delivered tirades about the FBI.

When the few media representatives wanted to question the former president on more sensitive issues, such as B. his position in the ongoing abortion debate or his recently released tax bills, according to the Palm Beach Post, the ex-president ignored the question and simply walked away without an answer. (Daniel Dillman)