The day before the House of Representatives voted on the infrastructure bill last November, David McKinley, former chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party and West Virginia representative in Congress for more than a decade, received a call from the former US president , Donald Trump, according to what he himself said that day. The “former government official”, whose name he did not want to reveal, warned him that if he voted in favor of the law that would provide Joe Biden with the greatest success of his presidency, Trump would support another candidate who would take his position in the Party’s primaries. Republican. “I support West Virginia,” McKinley replied defiantly.

Last Tuesday he lost his seat. “Donald Trump loves West Virginia and West Virginia loves Donald Trump,” his rival Alex Mooney declared triumphantly. It was, perhaps, the greatest test of strength that the day gave the former president. McKinley was not exactly an anti-Trump. He voted against his impeachment both times and supported him even more than his rival. “And if he shows up again, I vote for him,” he told ‘The Atlantic.’

After revalidating his seat seven times, McKinley had the support of the great fortunes of the state in which he has deep roots, unlike his rival, born in Maryland. However, Trump hung the RINO (Republicans In Name) label with which he embarrasses his enemies within the party and criticized him for having approved a law that “will waste millions on the New Green Deal” of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. He even made believe that he would support Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’.

So blatant were the lies that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who enjoys bipartisan support and is the one who has boycotted that Biden law, denied him on television. Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state and former CIA director, also came to his aid. McKinley, a 75-year-old civil engineer, scheduled his campaign events in sanitation plants and abandoned mines that would be cleaned with the 6,000 million dollars that his State will take from the infrastructure law thanks to his negotiation. West Virginia is, in fact, the seventh State in the Union that will benefit the most in millions ‘per capita’, but the congressman preached for believers. Most Republicans agreed with the law, which promises to bring life back to aquifers that are no longer fishable.

Still, McKinley’s loss wasn’t by the slightest, but by about 20 points. On the contrary, Trump’s favorite for the Government of Nebraska lost on that same primary day last Tuesday. Charles Herbster couldn’t get past the sexual assault accusations brought against him by eight women, because for that you have to be Donald Trump.

35 in the spotlight



A year and a half after leaving power, Trump’s influence over the conservative party is greater than ever. McKinley’s capital sin had been to vote in favor of the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has it in for the 35 Republicans who joined the Democrats for a multi-million dollar investment that will update the country’s infrastructure but, above all, the ten who voted in favor of his second ‘impeachment’ for having incited the insurrection of the January 6th. There was only one week left for him to leave office, an argument used by the more than 200 Republican congressmen who, despite having seen up close the wildest face of his followers, decided to let him go.

That was the opportunity to prevent him from standing for election again in 2024. The proof that the former president has his sights set on returning to the White House is that he has not allocated a penny of the more than 140 million dollars raised since So none of the candidates he uses to get back at disloyal lawmakers, with one exception: David Perdue, the former senator trying to unseat Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom Trump directly blames for causing him to lose the election. With the 11,780 votes that the president asked the Georgia secretary of state in a phone call to “find him,” the result would have been very different. Brad Raffensperger, a longtime Republican who supported Trump in the election, refused to commit fraud and also made the recording public. That is the basis of the investigation into electoral fraud carried out by the Attorney General of that State. One of the few ways left to stop Trump’s attempt to return to power.