“Did you miss me?” It starts like this from Wellington, in Ohio, the “revenge tour” of Donald Trump against the Republicans who challenged him in the aftermath of the 2020 elections and Democrats who defeated him.

Firmly leading the movement Make America Great Again, in his speech on Saturday 26 June 2021, the former president of the United States it first attacked some fringes of its own Party and then the current American administration e Joe Biden, but he also promised: “We will win in 2022 and 2024”, without specifying whether he will race again in first person for the White House.

“We will make theAmerica Powerful again, rich again, strong again, proud again, confident again, we’ll make theAmerica great again ”, he assured. But the road is long and passes from the reconquest of the Party and from victory to mid-term elections, scheduled for November 2022. “We will take back the House and the Senate”.

An account to settle with the Republicans

Dark suit, white shirt, red tie and a cheering crowd, to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” Donald Trump he returns to his element thanks to the easing of anti-Covid restrictions and immediately begins to settle the score.

In fact, from Lorain County he reproaches the Republican deputy Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio representative in Congress, who voted in January for theimpeachment. “He’s a sellout, he’s a fake Republican and a shame.”

The “revenge tour“Aims primarily to attack those Republicans that according to him they have not done enough to allow him to remain in office. “Our movement is not finished, it is only at the beginning, we are a family, a glorious nation before God”, he recalled Donald Trump to those present, then dictating the agenda of the movement Make America Great Again and his party.

“The number one priority for anyone who wants to save theAmerica it is dedicating every single energy to obtaining a gigantic victory at the midterm and in 2024 ″. In short, apparently a former president who looks to the future, but always with an eye to the recent past.

The 2020 elections: Donald Trump does not resign

The main friction motif with some fringes of Republicans resides in the presidential elections of November, lost against Joe Biden. A defeat to which Donald Trump he never resigned himself. “It was the scam of the century, the crime of the century”, denounced the former president, returning to the allegations of alleged electoral fraud, never demonstrated in any court despite the numerous petitions presented by his lawyers.

And it is precisely with the judiciary, up to the highest level, that he takes it out Donald Trump. “Many judges are spineless and I am ashamed of ours Supreme Court“, Declared the 75-year-old billionaire, attacking the highest US judicial body for not intervening” rectifying “the outcome of the vote, despite the clear internal conservative majority guaranteed with his three appointments as president. “We’ll have to make sure it never happens again.”

Thus, despite not having still confirmed whether or not he intends to run for the White House in 2024, the former president continues to declare himself the winner of the last presidential elections. “We have won the elections twice and it is possible that we will have to win them a third,” he shouted to the crowd gathered in Ohio. “It’s possible”.

Immigration, foreign policy and the economy: the attack on Joe Biden

The heart of the speech of Donald Trump however, it is entirely dedicated to the current American administration, accused of a series of alleged “disasters” made “in just 5 months” onimmigration, in foreign policy, internal and in economy, claiming instead the successes of their own government.

“They are dismantling the safest southern border ever”, denounced the former president, attacking the policies for theimmigration wanted by Joe Biden which – he argues – “favor” the entry of illegal immigrants into United States. About it, Donald Trump has returned once again to recite the poem “The Snake”- the snake – taken from a song by Al Wilson.

The text tells the story of a woman who welcomes a snake into her house to keep it from freezing and eventually being killed by the animal, which by nature ends up biting her. For the former president, who based much of his political success on the fight against immigration by proposing the construction of the famous wall bordering the Mexico, it is a metaphor of the “dangers” represented by the immigrants welcomed in America.

“They had inherited a perfect border and are now facilitating illegal immigration,” he accused Donald Trump, expected next week right at the southern US border with the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, a visit that – according to him – would have forced the vice president Kamala Harris to go to the border in person “because otherwise she would never have gone there”. “Biden it dismantled the defense at the border and triggered a flood of migrants ”.

It’s not over. The former president then accused his successor to the White House of “bowing before the enemies” of theAmerica. Joe Biden is “weak with the China, With the’Iran, with everyone, ”he said Donald Trump. Right on China, the tycoon has returned to attack Beijing, denouncing its alleged collusion with the current American administration.

“The (new Corona) virus comes from a laboratory in Wuhan, I was right “, shouted the former president, accusing the White House of having covered up the investigation into the origins of the COVID-19. “I do not want to destroy democracy, I am trying to save American democracy”, he reiterated, accusing the Democrats of having exploited the pandemic to “steal the elections”.

Recalling being accused of being too close to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin, Donald Trump however, he claimed his relationship with the Russian president, defined by the current tenant of the White House as a “murderer“. “It’s not a bad thing to have a good relationship with Putin“He told the crowd. “In the end I get along with everyone, sometimes it just takes a little longer”.

The billionaire then harshly attacked his successor and the media, much more lenient – in his opinion – with the current president. “Instead Biden blocked the Keystone XL pipeline and then approved Nord Stream 2 ″, a project aimed at transporting gas from Russia to Germany.

The former president also took it out on the military leaders, even without naming names. In fact, during his speech he launched an invective against unspecified generals “aware of an injustice”, represented by “a critical theory of race taught by force among the military”. The reference is probably directed to the general Mark A. Milley, Chief of the Joint Staff of the US Armed Forces, who recently defended anti-racist teachings among the military.

The attack on the current administration finally touched theeconomy and the internal politics. “Gasoline prices are soaring and inflation is skyrocketing,” he denounced Donald Trump, accusing his successor of a series of “complete catastrophe”: from the increase in crime, to the weakening of the police force, to the increase in “illegal foreign” arrivals, claiming instead the merit of vaccination campaign. “We produced three vaccines in record time,” said the former president, crediting himself with one of the first successes of the current administration. “We’ve put Joe Biden in an excellent position: all he had to do was go to the beach ”.

“Joe Biden it is destroying our nation right before our eyes ”. Still, most Americans seem not to think so. According to the latest available data, currently the president’s approval rating among the US public averages 52.7 percent, while Donald Trump he never exceeded 49 percent during his single term.