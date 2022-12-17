Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillmann, Christian Stör

Donald Trump promises a big announcement, but what comes of it has even his most devoted fans shaking their heads.

+++ 5.30 p.m.: The reactions from politics may also be negative: the demand for Donald Trump’s trading cards seems to be increasing. According to a report by the news portal Newsweek, the price of NFTs is steadily increasing. The entire collection is said to be worth over two million US dollars.

Update, 12/17/2022, 2:55 p.m.: More and more people who are actually close friends of Donald Trump are commenting on his announcement that he will be selling digital trading cards with immediate effect. San Francisco Republican leader John Dennis tweeted: “I like Trump. But that’s not a good idea. Whoever recommended him to sell NFTs should be fired.” Daniel Bostic went even further, also on Twitter. The co-organizer of the Jan. 6 demonstrations called Trump’s announcement “embarrassing and a slap in the face to Trump’s fan base.”

+++ 4.31 p.m: Amidst all the excitement surrounding Donald Trump’s announcement that he will now be selling overpriced trading cards of himself, another plan by the former president has all but disappeared. In a video on his social media platform “Truth Social”, Trump announced that he wanted to take action against “acts of censorship” if he was re-elected. This announcement is the first part of Trump’s Free Speech Platform, according to Trump. He announced more videos on the subject in the coming weeks.

Donald Trump sells trading cards through mysterious company

+++ 1.20 p.m.: The trading cards, which Donald Trump boasted would be sold, are being distributed by a company called CIC Ventures. That reports the New York Times. According to the newspaper’s research, this is not a company owned by Trump himself. It was “founded in 2021 by former Trump adviser Nick Luna and current Trump attorney John Marion,” according to reporter Ken Bensington on Twitter. “The mailing address is the same as Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.”

+++ 10.11 a.m.: Donald Trump caused confusion with his announcement, especially among his most loyal supporters. “I can’t believe I went to jail for an NFT salesman,” wrote Tim Gionet on his Baked Alaska Twitter account. Gionet was present at the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and was charged for it. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Donald Trump’s announcement appalled his own followers

Update, December 16, 8:40 a.m.: Donald Trump’s PR stunt triggers horror even in his own family. “I just can’t do this anymore,” said Trump’s former adviser and one of his staunchest advocates, Steve Bannon, after the big announcement, which turned out to be an advertisement for digital trading cards. Trump is “one of the greatest presidents in history,” Bannon said. But whoever came up with the idea of ​​the NFTs should be “fired today”.

Donald Trump sells trading cards and sweepstakes

+++ 8 p.m.: Included in the release of digital trading cards announced by Donald Trump were several sweepstakes offers, including a dinner with Trump himself: “I don’t know if that’s a great prize, but it’s what we have,” Trump said. However, one ticket alone is not enough for this, at least 45 tickets have to be purchased for this. “Purchase 45 digital trading cards today and receive a guaranteed ticket to attend the gala dinner with Trump in South Florida,” said Trump’s recently launched website for the NFTs.

Donald Trump’s “Big Announcement”: Trading Cards for $99

+++ 5.40 p.m.: Donald Trump kept his word. After staging a big announcement with much fanfare, he has now got down to business and revealed what it is about on his network, Truth Social. So, does he return to Twitter, is he running as an independent candidate in the 2024 US election, is he announcing his nominee for vice president?

No, none of that. Rather, Trump announced that he sells digital trading cards of himself. For $99 each, fans can purchase glorified digital drawings of the 76-year-old: Trump in a superhero costume (including abs), Trump on a white horse and US flag, Trump on a blue and red elephant.

“My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here!” Trump announced. “These limited edition cards contain the amazing ARTWORK of my life and career! Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, similar to a baseball card but hopefully a lot more exciting.”

That associated promotional video Trump began with a hymn of praise: “Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump. Hopefully your favorite President of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington.”

Donald Trump increasingly unpopular

+++ 4.41 p.m.: Just in time for Donald Trump’s big announcement, his popularity ratings are plummeting. According to a recent survey by Quinnipiac University, only 31 percent of registered voters have a good opinion of the former president. 59 percent reject it. These are according to the US news portal Newsweek the worst scores Trump has had in this poll since it was first surveyed in 2015.

+++ 3.36 p.m.: Another possible announcement by Donald Trump could be, according to the British TV broadcaster Sky News be his return to Twitter. The former president had one of the most successful Twitter accounts ever with @realdonaldtrump – until the short message service blocked the account after the storm on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced after a vote that Trump’s account would be released again. The former president, however, politely declined. He remains true to his own social network, Truth Social.

Is Donald Trump unpacking about Ron DeSantis?

+++ 1:58 p.m.: What will Donald Trump announce? The question concerns them United States, after the former president promised a big announcement in a bizarre video. And what role does it play Ron DeSantis? Florida’s governor is considered a promising Republican candidate for the presidential nomination. In a current poll, DeSantis pulls Trump away. In turn, shortly after the midterms, he had threatened to make dirty details about DeSantis public if he competed. DeSantis has not yet confirmed this, but the moment for the first dirt campaign of the 2024 US election could come earlier than previously thought.

Update, 10:45 a.m.: The idea of ​​a Superman production is not new to Donald Trump. The former president already flirted with it during his tenure. After his corona infection, Trump planned, according to the New York Timesto show his fans in the Superman costume when he was discharged from the hospital.

Donald Trump promises “big announcement” in new video

First report: Palm Beach – The former president is stepping back into the spotlight. Donald Trump has promised a “big announcement” for Thursday (December 15). In a video shared by Trump on his social media platform Truth Societyl posted, he said, “America needs a superhero!”

The announcement is followed in the video by a comic drawing by Donald Trump himself, ripping his shirt and tie off his body and revealing a kind of superhero suit under his clothes. Instead of the “S” that Superman wears on his chest, Donald has a red T. Like the Kryptonian, comic Donald shoots laser beams from his eyes. The golden lettering of Trump Tower in New York City can be seen in the background of the scene.

Donald Trump: speculation about the former president’s big announcement

Donald Trump’s announcement comes a month after the former president announced on Nov. 15, 2022, that he intends to run again for president — despite a heavy defeat days earlier at the midterms for Republicans under his leadership. The rocky start to his re-election campaign continued in the coming weeks. Scandals followed over dinners with anti-Semites and ultra-nationalists, bad polls within his own party and convictions in court against his real estate group.

So it stands to reason that Donald Trump will now try to draw attention back to his 2024 campaign. “Pure speculation – but he could announce that he’s running as an independent candidate,” said Todd Starnes, host of the Trump-friendly TV network FoxNews. Other assumptions revolve around Trump announcing his candidate for the post of vice president. Other voices, also on Fox News, sound almost hopeless, assuming that Trump would want to announce that he would not run for office himself, but rather slip into the role of the “kingmaker”. (Daniel Dillman)