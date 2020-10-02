Just before the US presidential election is bad news for Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump’s personal advisor, Hope Hicks, has become positive with the Corona virus. After this Donald Trump has quarantined himself. Along with him, his wife Melania Trump has also quarantined himself. Significantly, there is a presidential election in the US on November 3 and the time is important for Trump to woo voters.

According to news agency AFP, Donald Trump quarantined himself on Thursday night. Earlier in the day, White House adviser Home Hicks Corona became positive. However, Trump and Melania Trump have got their corona test done, the results of which are yet to come. Until then he has moved to quarantine.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

On Hope Hicks being Corona positive, Donald Trump tweeted, “Hope Hicks, who works so hard even without a short break, has become Corona positive. Is surprising The First Lady and I await the corona test results. Till then we are quarantining ourselves.

Earlier in the evening, while talking to Fox News, Trump said that you know how much time I and First Lady spend with Hope. Let us know that Hope Hicks travels regularly with Donald Trump, and recently Hope Hicks went to Cleveland, Ohio for a presidential debate with other senior colleagues, where a verbal war between Trump and Joe Biden was witnessed.