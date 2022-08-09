A poster about the probable 2024 re-election race, this Tuesday at the headquarters of the Trump Organization in New York. JEENAH MOON (Bloomberg)

The search that the FBI carried out this Monday at Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach in search of official documents is the latest episode of irregularities that exposes the former Republican president to the action of justice. Two major investigations, each with ramifications, have shown the tycoon’s flanks, on the eve of a hypothetical announcement that he will run for re-election in 2024. The first is of a political nature, about the assault on the Capitol and attempts to reverse the result of the November 2020 elections (the insurrection was due to Trump’s insistence that the elections had been a fraud). The second, of a private and economic nature, refers to the documentary and fiscal irregularities in his emporium, the Trump Organization, which have been investigated since 2019, with the Republican still in the White House, by the New York State Attorney’s Office and the one in Manhattan.

In addition to the intervention of the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago residence, in search of secret or classified official documents that should not be in his possession, and that therefore constitutes a separate case, these are the main cases open against Trump, a legal scrutiny and, in the case of the insurrection of January 6, 2021, also a legislative one, which constitutes the broadest offensive unleashed against a former US president.

Department of Justice: Criminal Liability

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s collusion in the action of a horde of his followers on January 6, 2021, which constituted an attempted coup, in the words of the congressional investigative committee. Justice investigates especially the Trump rally that preceded the riot and his attitude, halfway between inaction and complacency, during the hours that the assault lasted. On the wings of the movement that he himself inspired, Stop the steal (Stop the robbery), Trump attended the riot as Nero attended the burning of Rome. His efforts to pressure the Justice Department and some state officials to question the election results without evidence are also being scrutinized.

The big question is whether this investigation will lead to an indictment. No president in the history of the country has been indicted, not even Richard Nixon for the scandal Watergate o Bill Clinton for lying under oath before a grand jury about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. .

The Capitol Assault Investigation Committee: Impeachment

Although the committee made up of nine legislators (seven Democrats and two Republicans) does not respond to the requirements of a criminal investigation, the sessions have provided the most complete description so far of Trump’s efforts to annul the election results and his role in the violence on Capitol Hill. It is a political trial parallel to the possible action of justice.

Commission members continue to speak with new witnesses and there may be more public hearings in the early fall. The Justice Department charged two former Trump advisers with contempt of Congress for opposing their subpoenas; former adviser Steve Bannon was convicted in late July of obstruction of justice and has vowed to appeal. The trial of former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is scheduled for November. The committee cannot charge Trump with a crime even if his involvement in the riot is proven. But in the wake of his findings, the Justice Department has requested copies of the deposition transcript and other documents. The committee could urge a formal Justice investigation requesting that the president face specific charges.

Georgia’s rigged attempt

Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s victory. He also called three other high-ranking state officials to find irregularities, without any real basis, in the vote and a list of false state voters that would allow him to challenge the election results. Prosecutor Fani Willis, a Democrat, is investigating Trump’s offensive in the state and has subpoenaed several Republican senators, in addition to investigating Trump’s imperative calls to state representatives. A hundred people are being investigated.

The accounts of the Trump Organization: the economic judgment

The death of his ex-wife Ivana Trump prevented Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka from testifying in late July before the New York attorney general. An appearance that the Republican resisted tooth and nail but that prosecutor Letitia James, a Democrat, managed to pull off. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office have been investigating Trump’s business practices, particularly allegations that he misrepresented the value of his assets to lenders and the IRS to secure preferential loans. and get tax exemptions.

These are two parallel investigations, a civil one, that of James, and another criminal, initiated in 2019 by the Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance and which continues after the retirement of this Alvin Bragg. They are all Democrats, so Trump sees both causes as politically motivated. Political “witch hunts,” he has called them. Of the two cases, that of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office has lost steam after the resignation of two lawyers due to doubts about the investigation and could be closed without charges, a decision that depends on Bragg. The other case, the civil one instructed by James’ office, continues.

The legal action has so far been substantiated in the fall of the financial director of the Trump Organization for decades, Allen Weisselberg, whose case, which depends on the Bragg prosecution, could be tried at the end of the year. A firewall to leave family members unscathed. James, for his part, could ask for financial penalties or other non-criminal punishments. In April, a judge held Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over the records to James’ office and ordered a $10,000-a-day fine. The sanction was lifted after Trump paid $110,000 and testified under oath that he had not recovered anything James was seeking. Trump’s new appearance before James has no date.

A case minor, also related to his properties, is the one related to an alleged tax fraud in the golf club of Wetchester, a wealthy New York county, which is being investigated by the district attorney Miriam Rocah, also a Democrat. The Trump Organization had challenged the valuation of the club’s property every year since 2015. The case appears deadlocked.

