NYT: Donald Trump’s older sister dies at 86

Former US President Donald Trump’s older sister, retired judge Maryanne Trump-Barry, has died at the age of 86. About it reports The New York Times (NYT).

Trump-Barry died early Monday morning, November 13, at her home on New York’s Upper East Side. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana died last July. According to the politician, Ivana died at her home in New York. New York’s chief medical examiner said the cause of death of the ex-president of the United States was an accident.

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert died in August 2020 at the age of 72. Shortly before his death, he was taken to Presbyterian Hospital due to a “serious illness.”