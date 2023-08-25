WIt was a humiliation that Donald Trump had to appear in the Atlanta jail Thursday on charges of voter fraud. How humiliating that a former president has to be identified.

How demeaning that a mugshot is taken like a common criminal and that the photo is then published, as is customary in the United States, where criminal protection is not as important as it is here.

But how do we actually remember Al Capone? And Frank Sinatra? Their myth was only fueled by the fact that the police camera gave them a bold image. The bad suspicion that the possible criminal background of the 45th American President could work in his favor has now also found a visual expression.

Donald Trump returned to the Twitter network (now Platform X) after two and a half years, posted the photo and had more than a million likes by Friday. Shiny hair, correct outfit with a tie and a blue suit, a grimly determined look from below with energetically pressed lips: This photo inspires its followers.

humiliating? Might be. In any case, the photo will not harm Trump’s chances of becoming president again.