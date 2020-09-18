James Clyburn, an elected representative of the House of Representatives, judged on CNN that these remarks were “the most ridiculous and the most out of touch with reality” that he has ever heard.

The US Minister of Justice was strongly criticized Thursday, September 17 for having qualified the containment measures taken by some elected officials in “worst encroachment on freedoms” individuals in the entire history of the United States except “of slavery”. Bill Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s strongest defenders, criticized the governors of certain states, mostly Democrats, on Wednesday evening for adopting containment measures in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Decreeing national containment, taking quarantine measures, it’s like a house arrest”, he said during an intervention at a conservative university. “Apart from slavery which was another kind of coercion, it is the worst encroachment on civil liberties in American history”, he added during discussions with the audience, filmed and published on the internet.

A black elected representative of the House of Representatives, James Clyburn, judged on CNN that the comments were the “most ridiculous and the most disconnected from reality” he had ever heard. “It is incredible that the guarantor of the respect of the law in this country makes a link between the enslavement of humans and the advice of experts to save lives”, he tackled again. “Slavery didn’t save lives, it devalued them.”

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic and is preparing to cross the dramatic threshold of 200,000 deaths, with an over-representation of African-Americans among the victims. President Trump, who hopes to land a second term on November 3, has long played down the scale of the crisis and expressed skepticism about containment measures that he says are taking too heavy a toll on the US economy.