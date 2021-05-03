ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Mitt Romney’s relationship with Donald Trump is extremely strained. Because of his loud criticism, the US Senator now faced severe headwinds – at the party congress in the republican stronghold of Utah.

West Valley City – The mood in the Republican Party remains diffuse. Even six months after the presidential election, there seem to be two camps. Some who mourn ex-President Donald Trump, and others who had longed for the end of the polarizing 74-year-old. Senator Mitt Romney belongs to the second group. For this he received a lot of criticism at the party congress of the state republicans of Utah.

USA: Romney hostile to anti-Trump course – “you can boo as much as you want”

Romney was booed several times by some of the approximately 2,100 delegates when he took the stage at the Maverik Center in West Valley City near Salt Lake City. “Traitor, traitor,” chanted the crowd, trying to shout at the Senator of the Mormon State of Utah. “Aren’t you embarrassed?” Replied Romey loudly The Salt Lake Tribune and then made direct reference to the cause of the boos – Donald Trump.

“I’m a man who says what he means and you know that I’m not a fan of some of the character traits of our last president,” said Romney, and added: “You can boo as much as you want.” when Derek Brown, Utah Republican state party leader, urged delegates to show “respect” for Romney.

USA: Romney vs. Trump – Senator voted against his own president

Romney never made a secret of his rejection of Trump. The 2012 Republican presidential candidate spoke out against a Trump candidacy as early as 2016. In February 2020, Romney was the only Republican to side with the Democrats in the first impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump on the abuse of office charge, and found the president guilty – a historic event. Never before had a senator voted against a president from his own party.

After the US election, Romney publicly declared that he had voted against Trump and finally voted in Trump’s second impeachment proceedings against his party friend. Romney’s voting behavior is still remembered by many Conservative Republicans. Some of them would have liked to officially reprimand the senator about this.

MIT Romney: Senator barely escapes reprimand – no reprimand for ex-presidential candidate

Delegate Don Guymon had submitted a motion to this effect, stating that Romney’s votes against Trump were unconstitutional and would damage his own party. The impeachment process was driven by “Democrats who hate Trump.”

Other party members warned that a reprimand for Romney would give the impression that the party was more concerned with Trump than conservative principles. “When it comes to letting Mitt Romney know that we’re unhappy with him, trust me, he knows,” said delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Are we a party of principles or a party of a person?” The motion was ultimately narrowly rejected. 798 delegates positioned themselves for Romney, 711 spoke out against him. A result that makes the disagreement within the Grand Old Party impressively clear. (as)