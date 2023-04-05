by Alberto Simoni

“Donald Trump’s judicial issue is still a big question mark. Last night I spoke to Larry Sabato, one of the most prominent American political scientists, who used a beautiful metaphor: we are in the first inninig of the match. Because yesterday’s trial is the weaker than the other three cases that could lead to an indictment.” Alberto Simoni, La Stampa correspondent, analyzes the trial of Donald Trump.



08:37