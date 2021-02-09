This is historic, because it is the second time that the same American president has been tried for impeachment. Donald Trump is not expected to be present at his trial, which begins Tuesday, February 9 in the US Senate. He is suspected of inciting sedition for having encouraged, according to his accusers, his supporters to invade Congress on January 6.

Even if he is no longer president, the trial can proceed. Democrats want to prevent him, if he is impeached, from returning to politics and running for president in 2024. But for that, two-thirds of the votes in the Senate are needed. 17 Republican votes need to be added to those of the Democrats and for the moment the count is not good. Donald Trump could be acquitted as in his first trial in January 2020.