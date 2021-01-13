“We are talking about Donald Trump and not Joe Biden. Trump continues to make the headlines, he continues to agitate American society, to divide it since there are on the one hand those who support him and those who seek to condemn it “, lamented André Kaspi, historian and specialist of the United States, Wednesday, January 13, on franceinfo while the House of Representatives must launch the procedure for the removal of the American president during the day.

franceinfo: Is this Donald Trump impeachment procedure a good idea?

André Kaspi: America is divided between supporters and opponents of Trump. Democrats want to complete their victory. They now think we must humiliate Donald Trump and prevent him from completing his term. This is not a very good idea because it considerably interferes with the entry into office of Joe Biden. We are talking about Donald Trump and not Joe Biden. Trump continues to make the headlines, he continues to agitate American society, to divide it since there are on the one hand those who support him and those who seek to condemn it.

“The political battle is about the personality, about the action, about the future of Donald Trump. It is not about the presidency of Joe Biden, which will begin next Thursday.” André Kaspi, historian and specialist on the United States to franceinfo

Doesn’t America have an interest in turning the page on Donald Trump for good?

It would also mean that the Republican representatives, that the Republican senators unite with their Democratic colleagues to condemn Donald Trump. However, the elected Republicans are divided on this and even very hesitant because they know that their base remains attached to the personality of Donald Trump. Remember that Donald Trump still got 74 million votes in the presidential elections. That’s less than Joe Biden, but 74 million votes is still almost half. This therefore means that the Republican elected officials pay attention to their bases and they do not at all want to find themselves in some time with voters who would blame them for the attitude they have taken towards Donald Trump. The elected Republicans are not at all ready to join the elected Democrats, which means that the initiative of the Democrats in the House of Representatives undoubtedly contributes to accentuate or in any case to freeze the deep division in American society .

The risk is to see Donald Trump return to the game for the 2024 presidential election?

2024 is still a bit far away. That’s four years from now, so a lot can happen in the span of four years, but in any case, Trump could come back out the window once Joe Biden is proclaimed President of the United States, that’s In short, even under Biden’s presidency, we would continue to talk about Donald Trump. Frankly admit, it is particularly embarrassing for the new president if he does not manage to prevail in terms of current events, on his former, on the former president. That would mean that deep down, he fails to impose himself. And that, I find that it would be harmful for Biden whatever the feelings, whatever the attitude one might have towards him, it would mean, in short, that he cannot start his presidency in complete peace of mind. On the contrary, he would start it in the middle of a fight.