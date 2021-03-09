Although lethargic by Donald Trump’s known standards, the former president’s century-old property in New York’s county Westchester could end up being one of his biggest nightmares legal.

Seven springs, 86-hectare strip of nature that surrounds a mansion of georgian style, is the subject of two state investigations: a criminal one by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil one by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated property value to get more tax benefits from an environmental conservation deal he made in late 2015 while he was running for president.

Purchased by Trump in 1995 for $ 7.5 millionSeven Springs was the subject of renewed analysis as the president prepared to leave office and was close to losing the legal protections he had as president. In mid-December Vance Jr. issued new subpoenas and a judge ordered the delivery of evidence to Letitia James’ office nine days after Trump left Washington.

Already other Trump legal issues have dominated the headlines, such as investigations into his attempts to influence election officials and payments made on his behalf to women who denounce various affairs. But former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin argues that bureaucratic investigators go where the paper trail leads.

Seven Springs, bought by Trump in 1995 for $ 7.5 million. Photo: AP

“While a tax issue related to a conservation agreement pmay not be so sexy as a payment of money in exchange for silence, prosecutors are likely to focus on any violations of the law they find, “says Levin.

“Remember that the authorities they caught Al Capone for tax evasion. “

An atypical place

Seven Springs is an atypical place in Trump’s real estate portfolio, replete with luxurious skyscrapers and gold-plated fixtures. Listed on their website as a family haven, even though Trump hasn’t been there for more than four years.

The mansion



At the heart of the property is the mansion built as summer retreat in 1919 by Eugene Meyer, who became Chairman of the US Federal Reserve and owner of The Washington Post. In 2006, while pushing a plan to build luxury homes on the property, Trump circulated the idea that he and his family were moving into the mansion, but that never happened.

Upon release, the home of 2,631 square meters it had more than a dozen rooms, an indoor swimming pool, a bowling alley, and a tennis court. In 1940 Meyer’s daughter, Katharine Graham, the late Washington Post editor, married in Seven Springs.

Seven Springs, a 2,631-square-meter mansion. Photo: AP

In her autobiography Personal Story, Katharine describes her ambivalent emotions going there: “The older I got, the more I disliked it. the loneliness of the farm, but in my childhood days, as I wrote to my father when I was 10 years old, it was ‘a magnificent ancient place’“.

At one point, Eugene Meyer owned about 285 hectares. A philanthropic foundation created by him and his wife Agnes, donated 100 hectares to The Nature Conservancy and the rest of the land and buildings that made up Seven Springs to Yale University in 1973, after Agnes’ death.

Ownership changed hands again when the foundation took it back from Yale and ran a conference center there before transferring the real estate to Rockefeller University, which eventually sold them to Trump.

Donald Trump paid a few $ 2.25 million less than Seven Springs’ list price, acquiring the land as part of an attempt to revive its fortune after a series of failures in the early 1990s, including casino bankruptcies and the sale of its airline Trump Shuttle, which showed losses.

Chain of frustrated projects

At the time the tycoon imagined transforming the property into his first golf course with category for championship, an exclusive clientele and very high social quotas.

He hired an architectural firm to map out the fairways and greens, but abandoned the project when local residents raised concerns about the possibility that the lawn chemicals contaminate neighboring Lake Byram, a local source of drinking water.

Then Trump tried to build houses. He proposed building 46 single-family homes and, after that plan also met opposition from the community, 15 homes the size of a mansion, which in 2004 he described in terms of “high-end residential, such as has never been seen on the Costa East”. The project was held back for several years by litigation and no residence was ever built.

Donald Trump paid about $ 2.25 million less than the Seven Springs list price. Photo: AP

In 2009 Trump caused a sensation by allowing Libyan dictator Muammar Khadafi set up your tent Bedouin style in the grounds of Seven Springs, north of New York City, because he had no other place to stay during a visit to the UN.

At first Trump implied that he did not know that Gaddafi was involved, but later admitted that “made a lot of money” renting the site to the Libyan leader. The local authorities finally stopped the works on the tent and Gaddafi ended up not staying in it.

The fraud

With his development plans frustrated, the former president opted for a strategy that would allow him to keep the property but reduce your taxes. It granted assistance to a land conservation fund to preserve 60 hectares of mature meadows and forests.

Got a deduction of $ 21 million in income tax, equivalent to the value of the conserved land, according to property records and courts. The amount was based on a professional appraisal that evaluated the entire possession of Seven Springs in $ 56.5 million as of December 1, 2015.

The amount was much older than that estimated by local government assessors, who reported that all property was worth $ 20 million.

Michael Colangelo, an attorney for the New York attorney general’s office, outlined the core issue of the subsidy or assistance provided by Seven Springs at a hearing last year regarding an evidence dispute.

“If the value of the assistance granted was improperly inflatedWho got the benefit of that undue increase and in what amounts? “Colangelo said.

“It goes without saying that the attorney general needs to see the records that should reflect the value of the deduction applied, which led to intermediate entities and, ultimately, towards mr trump, personally.”

A message was left seeking comment with Trump’s spokesman. The former Republican president has previously disqualified these investigations as part of a “witch hunt”.

The habit of manipulating values



Seven Springs caught the attention of investigators when Michael Cohen, longtime Trump’s personal attorney, told a congressional committee in 2019 that Trump was in the habit of manipulate property values, inflating them in some cases and minimizing them in others to access favorable loan conditions and tax benefits.

Cohen testified that Trump had filed financial statements that Seven Springs was worth $ 291 million in 2012. During his testimony, the attorney provided the House Oversight and Reform Committee with copies of three of Trump’s financial statements.

It also asserted that those statements, from 2011, 2012 and 2013, were those that Trump gave to his main lender, Deutsche Bank, to request information on a loan to buy the professional football team. NFL Buffalo Bills and also to Forbes magazine to support his claim to be on the list of richest people in the world.

While he was president, in his annual financial disclosure forms Trump declared that the property was worth between 25 and 50 million of dollars.

The first to act was the attorney general of New York. Letitia James sent subpoenas to commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield for records related to the appraisal assignment performed for Trump, the law firms that worked on the Seven Springs project, and Trump’s company, The Trump Organization, to obtain records related to your annual financial situations and the conservation assistance granted.

Attorney General James also cited 2019 zoning and planning records for the three communities that Seven Springs spans. In December Cyrus Vance Jr. followed with his own citations. A municipal employee says that the investigators received “boxes and boxes of documents” in response. These included tax returns, topographic surveys, environmental studies, and minutes of planning board meetings.

The Letitia James investigators interviewed Trump’s son Eric, executive vice president of The Trump Organization and president of the limited liability company through which the company owns Seven Springs, the organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the attorneys Trump hired for the Seven Springs project, specializing in land use and federal tax disputes.

The investigative team has not yet determined whether any laws were broken.

Vance Jr., who like Prosecutor James is a Democrat, has not revealed much about his criminal investigation, in part because of grand jury rules on secrecy. Through court documents, Vance Jr.’s office has stated that it is focusing on public reports of “extensive and prolonged criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Documents filed in connection with the criminal investigation – spurred on by a US Supreme Court ruling last month that granted Vance Jr. access to Trump’s tax records – encompass Seven Springs among the possible targets.

In addition to the grand mansion, Seven Springs comprises a Tudor style house which was once owned by the ketchup magnate HJ Heinz, and carriage houses smaller than Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have said they served as a “base of operations” when they visited the farm to hike and ride ATVs.

During his presidency, Trump himself opted for higher-profile properties such as his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he has lived since leaving the White House.

The New York Times reported last year that Trump’s tax records show that he classified Seven Springs not as a personal residence, but as an investment property, which allowed him to discount more than 2 million dollars in estate taxes since 2014.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

Translation: Román García Azcárate

Look also



Look also



ap