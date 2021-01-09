The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday condemned Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend its account on the social network and said that it is create your own platform to spread your messages without filters.

“They will not silence us!”Trump exclaimed in a statement distributed by the White House after Twitter announced that he had permanently suspended his personal account on the social network, @realDonaldTrump.

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with several other sites, and we will have a big announcement soon, while also looking at the possibilities of building our own platform in the near future, “he added.

The outgoing president said that Twitter “has gone further and further in prohibiting freedom of expression,” and accused them of having “coordinated with the Democrats and the radical left” to delete his account.

Donald Trump’s account on Twitter was permanently suspended by the social network. Photo Getty Images

“They have silenced me and YOU, the 75 million great patriots who voted for me,” said Trump, who also complained about the protections enjoyed by Twitter and other social networks, which exempt them from legal consequences for what third parties publish on their websites.

The Twitter measure deprives Trump of his main communication channel, an account with which he has issued more than 55,000 messages for more than eleven years and which had 89 million followers.

The social network temporarily suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours this Wednesday, after the president justified in a tweet the assault on the Capitol by his sympathizers, which resulted in five deaths, at least thirteen police officers injured and all kinds of damage at the Legislative headquarters.

Twitter later returned the account to him with the warning that “any further violation of Twitter rules would result” in a permanent suspension, and this Friday, after analyzing Trump’s last two tweets, he decided to take that extraordinary measure.

“Following a careful review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said in a statement posted on its official blog.

The social network explained that Trump’s tweets, in which he defended his voters and announced that he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, were being interpreted on social networks as “a reversal of his previous commitment” with an “orderly transition”.

In addition, his messages “can serve as encouragement to those who may be considering violent acts (by making it clear) that the inauguration would be a ‘safe’ objective, because he will not attend,” added Twitter.

Twitter also suspended Donald Trump’s campaign account, @TeamTrump.

After the permanent suspension of his personal account, Trump posted messages on his presidential campaign profile and on the official profile of the President of the United States.

After a few minutes, the social network deleted the messages and suspended the @TeamTrump account. “Using another account to avoid suspension is against our rules,” explained a spokesperson, who clarified that the official @POTUS profile will not be closed.

That of Twitter is the most definitive measure of the technological ones against Trump’s speech after the assault on the Capitol, but not the only one: both Facebook and Instagram blocked the president’s access to his account at least until the transfer of power is completed on January 20, and Twitch and Snapchat have deactivated his profile indefinitely.

Many Trump followers spread their messages less and less on Twitter and more on a recently created alternative social network, called Parler, but that platform has also begun to suffer consequences after the attack on the Capitol: this Friday, Google removed its application from its On-line shop.

With information from EFE