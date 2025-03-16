Almost everything that happens around Donald Trump is news, even when the president of the United States It is not the cause of the controversy that touches at that time.

This weekend one of these moments took place, when the president attended the media in the Andrews Joint Base in Marylandbefore leaving for his residence in Mar-A-Lago in Florida.

The journalists were questioning Trump when one of the reporters unintentionally hit the president andn the lower part of the face with its exterior microphone.

Trump put a gesture of disbelief staring at the journalistand then crack the eyebrows with a gesture that could even be interpreted as fun.

“It will be an important news tonight,” Donald Trump ironized in reference to the journalist, among the laughs of the rest of the media professionals.

After the incident, Donald Trump continued RSpliting questions before the trip to his luxurious residence in Florida.