Highlights: Donald Trump accused former model of sexual abuse

Trump caught forcefully during a tennis match

Trump’s lawyers denied, conspiracy to tarnish image

Washington

A former model has alleged sexual abuse against US President Donald Trump. Amy Doris has alleged that Trump forced her during the Open Tennis Championship 23 years ago. Trump has denied these allegations. His lawyers have claimed that the allegations were intended to tarnish his image ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Forced kiss

Doris says that her then-boyfriend Jason Bin introduced her to Trump. In an interview to The Guardian, Doris alleged that Trump forcibly kissed her in the VIP box during the match and held her very firmly. She said that when she started trying to remove the trump, she strengthened her grip. Trump trumps Amy to which he bites Trump’s tongue.

Trump denied the allegations

Trump’s lawyers have denied the charge. He says that the President never harassed or misbehaved him. He said that if this had happened, the people in the VIP box would have seen this. At the same time, Jason Bin, Amy’s boyfriend at the time, has not commented on this. Amy says she was pressured to behave normally after the incident.

‘Accused of tarnishing image’

In 2016, many women accused Trump of exploitation before Doris. At the same time, Trump has denied all the allegations. He has alleged that such allegations are being made to affect his election campaign. Trump’s lawyers have now been questioned as Doris now appears, but Doris says she wants to be a role model for her daughters, so is now speaking out.