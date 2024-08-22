“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night? He was attacking your president, and the same thing Michelle.” This is what he said Donald Trump at a rally in North Carolinathe first outdoors after the attempted assassination of July 13th, which the tycoon kept protected by bulletproof glass.

“They keep telling me, ‘sir, talk about the issues, no personal attacks,’ but then these people make personal attacks all night long. and I have to keep talking about politics,” the former president added, referring to his advisers and allies who, privately and publicly, are asking him to stop attacking and insulting Kamala Harris and instead focus on policy issues.