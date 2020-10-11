new Delhi: Busa Krishna, who worshiped US President Donald Trump, has passed away. Krishna died due to cardiac arrest in Medak.

Let me tell you that Krishna, a fan of Trump, had installed a 6 feet tall statue of him in his village last year and he used to worship him. It is said that he used to fast on Friday for the long life of Trump. Krishna said that this statue was made by 15 laborers in 1 month.

Telangana: Bussa Krishna, who had installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump last year and worshipped him, passes away due to cardiac arrest, in Medak. (In file pics – Bussa Krishna) pic.twitter.com/ucNm4pTHfj – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Krishna wanted to meet Donald Trump during his visit to India earlier this year. For this, Krishna also appealed to the central government. Krishna said that the Indian government should help him in fulfilling his dream.

It is said that his craziness about the trump was that people used to call him as a trump in the village. Krishna’s house also became famous as Trump House.

Krishna said that he wants the relationship between India and America to always be strong. Whenever Krishna went out for some work, he would keep a picture of the trump in his pocket.

