Donald Trump arrives for a news conference following his court appearance over an alleged hush money payment at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (File photo) © Chandan Khanna/AFP

Donald Trump’s document affair continues to escalate: an employee is said to have intentionally flooded an IT room and destroyed evidence on his property.

Palm Beach – When the water from a swimming pool in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was drained, flooding occurred, affecting a server room where surveillance videos were kept. Coincidence? Possibly, but several sources “familiar with the matter” contradict this official version.

At least one witness was interviewed by prosecutors as part of the investigation into Trump’s handling of secret documents about the flooded server room, one of the sources told the US broadcaster CNN. The incident, which has only now come to light, came about two months after the FBI seized hundreds of documents from the ex-president’s home. At the time, Trump had stolen a number of government documents from the White House before he gave them to officials Joe Biden vacated.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether Trump or a few close associates attempted to destroy evidence or obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation. So far, the maintenance worker of the pool is said to be suspect. CNN according to some witnesses, however, also say that the servers were not damaged by the flooding – but nothing is officially known about this yet.

Trump lawyers rumble: “Outrageous and unlawful” investigations into ex-presidents

According to the sources, investigators have been asking Trump employees in recent weeks whether there may be gaps in the surveillance material that has been handed over so far and whether it might even have been manipulated. This was initially reported by the New York Times. However, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office declined to confirm those rumors.

At a meeting between Smith and Trump’s legal counsel, the ex-president’s legal team attempted to downplay the burden of proof, implying that they believe some prosecutors have engaged in criminal misconduct. “No President of the United States has ever in the history of our country been so outrageously and unlawfully groundlessly investigated,” said Trump’s attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump himself published the letter on his social network Truth Social without comment. The Republican criticizes the investigation against him as politically motivated and has long complained that it was just an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from re-entering the White House. (nak)