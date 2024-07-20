Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was Donald Trump’s official physician when he was president, said on Saturday that the gunshot wound he suffered as a result of an assassination attempt a week ago occurred above his ear, measures two centimeters and is recovering favorably.

In a letter to Congress, Jackson said the bullet came within a quarter of an inch (about 6 millimeters) of entering his head, striking the top of his right ear.

“It is an absolute miracle that he was not killed,” he says. “The bullet trail produced a 2cm wide wound that extended to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” a wound that bled significantly and produced “marked swelling of the entire upper part of the ear.”

The swelling has since resolved and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly, although “due to the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring the placement of a bandage,” the doctor details.

According to him, Trump is “doing well” and is recovering “as expected.” Jackson went to check on the former president last Saturday, after he was assassinated by a 20-year-old man who shot him with an assault weapon while he was giving a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania), before being shot dead.

The doctor says that after what happened he was worried and as a former White House physician he decided to travel to Bedminster (New Jersey) that same afternoon to see how she was personally and offer his help.

She has been with him ever since, at last week’s Republican convention, where he made his first public appearance with the bandage on his ear, and will also be in Grand Rapids, Michigan, today for his first rally since the incident.

Trump was initially treated by medical staff at Memorial Hospital in Butler, who provided “a thorough evaluation” for additional injuries that included a CT scan of his head. Further evaluations, including a full hearing exam, will be performed as needed, Jackson said.

