The defense of donald trump This Thursday he went on the counterattack and He asked to drop the charges in two of his trials, that of irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and that of electoral interference, in addition to requesting that the case over the Mar-a-Lago documents be delayed until after the 2024 presidential elections.

In three different performances, Their defense teams filed the corresponding motions before the different courts handling the cases: In Florida, his lawyers argue that the May 2024 trial date for the Mar-a-Lago documents is now “unsustainable.”

(Also read: Trump’s defense appeals the ruling that holds him responsible for fraud in his company)

And they ask Judge Aileen Cannon to delay it to at least mid-November 2024, right after the election, but it’s doubtful Cannon will agree, since he rejected a similar request last July.

In the case of actress Stormy Daniels – the irregular payment of $130,000 in exchange for her silence about a sexual relationship – the case is set for March 2024 in New York, but now lawyers allege that The way in which the investigation of the case was carried out “calls into question the integrity of the criminal justice process” and also “interferes with the presidential candidate’s campaign.”

Former US President Donald J. Trump (R) sits with his lawyer Christopher Kise (L) in a New York courtroom. See also Training continues in southern Mexico to certify shrimp in the USA

Former President Trump – his lawyers argue – could not have paid his personal lawyer for him to use his personal bank accounts “to falsify accounting reports of the Trump Organization”, and this indicates that it is simply “a package of motivated charges policy”.

Finally, and in the case that is continuing in Washington for electoral interference, initiated by prosecutor Jack Smith and also scheduled for March 2024, Lawyers argue that Trump is covered by presidential immunity because he still occupied the White House at the time of the events, and that the Senate has already acquitted him and for that reason they cannot try him again for those behaviors.

(Also: Donald Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest Americans: he leaves the Forbes list)

The criminal case in Washington focuses on Trump’s final months in office until the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by thousands of his supporters as Congress was meeting to certify Trump’s victory. President Joe Biden.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of United States President Donald Trump invaded the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. See also Trump pleads not guilty and describes his trial as a "sad day"

Prosecutors alleged that Trump’s promotion of false claims of voter fraud, pleas to state and federal officials to overturn Biden’s victories in battleground states and efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop or delay certification of the results They were part of a constellation of criminally obstructive behavior.

(Keep reading: Can Trump become the new president of Congress after McCarthy’s dismissal?)

But Trump’s lawyers argued Thursday that speaking out on matters of national interest, urging other officials to fulfill their duties and Ensuring fair elections were at the “core” of his responsibilities as president.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE and Bloomberg