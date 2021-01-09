In the Telegram messenger found channel, which claims to be the account of the current US President Donald Trump. His signature is the same as it was on Twitter: “45th President of the United States of America.”

As of 23:00 Moscow time, more than 296 thousand people were subscribed to the account.

There is no official confirmation that the account belongs to the American leader, writes REN TV… At the same time, the channel drew attention to the fact that the publications completely duplicate the content of Trump’s current accounts in other social networks.

The last recording on the channel was made on the evening of January 8th.

On the eve it became known that Trump’s Twitter account was permanently blocked. According to representatives of the social network, the reason for this decision was the risk of further incitement to violence. In addition to this, the leadership of Twitter promised to deactivate any page on the social network that Trump will use.

On the social network on the same day, they fulfilled their promise by freezing the page of the campaign headquarters of the politician after the publication of his statement, in which Trump stressed that Twitter would not silence him.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, in turn, appreciated the actions of the Twitter leadership, saying that in this way the ruling elite is blocking “politically objectionable” content on social networks, as well as the authors who distribute it.

Restrictions on Trump’s social media account began on January 6 following the storming of the Capitol by his supporters. Then Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other platforms closed access to the profiles of the American leader for various periods.

The police were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades. Four people were killed in the riots. Several law enforcement officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, one policeman subsequently died.