The campaign of the former president donald trump reported on Saturday that a hacker, apparently foreign, had breached its systems and gained access to its internal communications.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, confirmed to US media that some of its internal communications had been hacked.

The specialized media Politico reported this Saturday that it received emails at the end of July from an anonymous account with documents apparently from the Trump campaign.

The documents received contained what appeared to ber “internal communications from a senior Trump campaign official,” the outlet quoted him as saying.

They also received an investigation that the campaign had apparently conducted on Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The document was dated Feb. 23.

“These documents were illegally obtained from foreign sources hostile to the United States, with the intention of interfering in the 2024 elections. and wreak havoc on our entire Democratic process,” Cheung said in a statement cited by CNN.

Cheung referred to a Microsoft report published Friday on Iran’s government cyber operations to influence the US presidential election in November.

In the report, called ‘Iran is moving ahead with cyber-facilitated influence operations in 2024 elections,’ the firm says it has seen such activity from Tehran in the last three US election cycles and “in the last few months.”

Specifically, Iran has “laid the groundwork” for influence campaigns on hot-button election issues and has activated them to generate controversy among voters, “especially in key swing states” that can lean toward one party or another, Microsoft said in the report.

In 2016, the Democratic Party and the campaign of then White House candidate Hillary Clinton were hacked and published by the Wikileaks platform, which served as fuel for Trump.

A further investigation blamed the Russian government for orchestrating the attack.

