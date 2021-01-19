Donald Trump regularly made headlines during his four-year tenure. Even on his last day in office, he breaks with tradition.

Donald Trumps The term of office as US President ends on January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Trump leaves the White House with the lowest approval ratings since taking office.

Joe Bidens will stay away from Trump. Trump leaves the White House with the lowest approval ratings since taking office.

Nevertheless, it seems conceivable that the outgoing President on the day of Inauguration wants to attract attention. You can find all the news in this News ticker.

Washington, DC – His term ends Donald Trump exceptionally not in the center – at least according to the official plans. Trump does not participate in the Inauguration, the ceremony with which to be Successor Joe Biden is introduced into office and dignity. Dignity – a term that Trump interpreted very individually during his four-year presidency.

The consequences of his lies, flirtations with right-wing extremists and Twitter derailments become clear on the last day of his term in office: he leaves Washington prematurely, from Party friends isolated and with disastrous polls. The Pollsters Gallup determines a Approval rate of only 34 percent, the lowest figure since Trump’s inauguration.

Donald Trump on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration:

The Institute sees the main reason for Trump’s rejection in the US population in the role of the president in the Stormed the Capitol on January 6th. Trump incited his militant supporters in a speech in front of the Capitol against them protest official confirmation. The result was one Spiral of violencethat killed five people.

Democrats see Trump as the cause of the explosion of violence, so one Impeachment proceedings were initiated. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the motion, but approval in the Senate is still uncertain. Whatever the outcome, Trump’s term of office did not leave its mark. Just as little as the United States. It is feared that on the day of Inauguration to riots in Washington comes.

Donald Trump: Financial difficulties and impending legal proceedings

Even if Trump considered the possibility of himself pardon himself and his familyhe will not take this step. As CNN reported, could a self-pardon as “Admission of guilt” be interpreted. An impression that Trump wants to prevent. So it is likely that the outgoing US president will after the end of his term in office legal difficulties gets: His influence on electoral officers in his campaign against his defeat, previous hush money payments to alleged lovers and the sometimes opaque activities of his business empire put a strain on the US president.

Failed to escape from Scotland?

It is considered a good tradition that the elected president after his successor after the ceremonial Inauguration congratulates. As on so many occasions before, this time Trump is breaking a tradition. He will not attend the event he left over his meanwhile blocked Twitter account report. There was then a lot of speculation about where Donald Trump would be during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A source revealed that Sunday Post, that is for January 19th US military aircraft at Prestwick Airport in Scotland. The special type of aircraft is a machine that is “normally used by the vice-president, but often also by the first lady,” quoted the Sunday Post the informant. The background: Donald Trump owns this in Scotland “Trump Turnberry Resort”, a golf club. However, the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon refused entry to Trump.

Donald Trump: Inauguration Day with the family in Florida?

Instead of going to Scotland, the US President will be in the Air Force One flee to Florida. More precisely, in its fortress-like Mar-a-Lago retreat. Surrounded by his most loyal supporters, Trump wants to recover from the election slump and set the course for the future by gathering his family around him. In the meantime, there was also a rumor that Trump was planning a counter-event in Florida. However, this has become unlikely after the latest events, wants the New York Times have learned from the environment of the current president.

As the Washington Post reports, Trump’s adult children want to move to Florida. Especially Ivanka Trump ambitions as a politician are said to be. Even if Trump’s presidency ends today, Trump will continue to dominate the headlines for longer. (AFP / jf)