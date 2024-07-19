Donald Trump has put a greater focus on appealing to black and Latino voters in his presidential campaign. In 2020, the Republican won just 35% of Hispanic votes and 8% of African Americans, figures he will seek to increase during the November elections. During the Republican National Convention held this week, many minority voters defended their support for the businessman.

In February, the former president said black voters might prefer him over Biden because of his legal battles. “A lot of people said that’s why black people like me, because they’ve been hurt so much and discriminated against and they actually saw me as being discriminated against,” the candidate said at a South Carolina event ahead of the primary.