In the days following the fact, police forces and newspapers have thoroughly investigated his life, and many information have emerged online. One of these, revealed by a British agency, states that Crooks wrote a message on Steam before the failed attempt a message in which he foretold what he would do.

Surely you may have heard that last July 13th the Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, Donald Trump, suffered an attack in Pennsylvania . The attacker, Thomas Crooks, he only managed to wound him in one ear but killed a man in the crowd before being eliminated by the secret services.

The message and the risks it entails

It is a short message, which can be translated as “July 13th will be my debut, wait and see what happens”. Crooks then went to Trump’s rally with the aim of killing him. He managed to climb onto a roof near the event and lie down to aim at his target, opening fire but missing when Trump moved his head at the last second.

The Steam logo

The discovery of the message on Steam was made by users of the platform, who found his profile. After verifying his identity, the same is disappeared from the platformbut not before the above message ended up in the hands of the media.

“July 13th will be my first, wait and see what happens.” Of course, reading it was impossible to understand what he was referring to. But now we know: Crooks attempted to go down in history as the assassin of a presidential candidate.

The connection is potentially damaging for the entire video game medium because many members of the American parliament, especially those belonging to the Trumpian right, have repeatedly expressed themselves against violent video games, trying to make them the scapegoat for mass massacresso as to preserve the free circulation and sale of weapons in the country. Trump himself has expressed his condemnation of violent video games, and has suggested that exposure to such games creates violent people who want to commit mass murder.

The debate is old, there are no studies to support this thesis, but this time the fact that happened is really serious and could represent the perfect basis for some ad hoc law.