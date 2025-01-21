The first thing you have done donald trump in his noisy return to the White House has been to bang on the Oval Office table and approve an ‘urgent’ stack of executive orders. The Republican has left no carpet unturned or law unrepealed, setting the pace for what will be four frenetic years.

The brand new president of the United States sat down and signed, signed, signed and kept signing. Deportationsdeclaration of the national emergency on the border with Mexico, suspension of the federal admission program for refugeesexit from the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement against climate changeend of the policies of gender…Biden’s trace will remain only in memory.

All those convicted or charged for the assault on the Capitol have been pardoned by Trump

AFP



One of Trump’s first measures, and also one of the most anticipated by his followers, was a quick succession of pardons for those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021: “They have already spent a lot of time in jail.” With these words, the new head of Government has justified the measure of grace for the 1,600 people accused or convicted (whom he has described as “hostages”) for that violent episode in which they tried to prevent the certification of the electoral victory of Biden and a peaceful transfer of power which never happened, since they considered that the elections had been rigged.

Those who benefit from the “total, complete and unconditional” pardon are all those involved, not just the ‘non-violent’ ones. Those who engaged in violence, broke into offices, generated enormous waste, attacked Capitol staff with baseball bats and tear gas and, even more, they tried to put American democracy in check, they have been blessed with the president’s forgiveness.









Until 140 police officers were injured during the assault, which lasted for seven agonizing hours in which the world’s leading power hung before the abyss. Four Trump supporters and five police officers died because of that episode.

A Donald Trump supporter identified as Richard Barnett broke into the office of Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the House of Representatives, and vandalized her desk. He opened his mail, rifled through the drawers and took a photo of himself mocking the Democrat



AFP





Nancy Pelosi, who was at that time president of the House of Representatives and whose office was vandalized, has described the general pardon as a “disgusting insult to the judicial system and to the heroes who suffered injuries and trauma while protecting the Capitol, Congress, and the Constitution.”

Among those pardoned, by the way, is the vice president of the new administration, then-senator JD Vance. Also included are at least 14 members of radical militias such as the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepersaccused of sedition and conspiracy.

Among them is the leader of the last group, Kelly Meggs, who had been sentenced to ten years in prison. Lawyers for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio have said they expect him to be released from prison – where he is serving a 22-month sentence – in the coming days: “This is an essential moment in our client’s life and symbolizes a change of heart.” direction in the country. “We are optimistic about the future.”

Jacob ‘Jake’ Angeli, perhaps the most recognizable face of the assault, spent three and a half years in prison as a result of his participation in this episode



AFP





Another of the ‘forgiven’ men has been Jacob Angelithe shaman known as QAnon Shaman who participated in the assault on the Capitol disguised with bison horns and a coyote cape. Angeli was sentenced to 41 months in prison and has been on probation since August last year.

The list of 1,600 names reviews some faces that became recognizable faces of the attack, such as Julian Khater and George Tanios, who attacked with a chemical spray – considered a “dangerous weapon” – a police officer, Brian Sicknick, who died the next day; also Devlyn Thompson, who hit another officer with a metal baton and was sentenced to four years behind bars; or Robert Palmer, a Florida resident who violently attacked another police officer with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole.

1,600 people have been pardoned four years after their participation in the violent episode of the assault on the Capitol in Washington



AFP





Other attackers, such as Andrew Valentin and Matthew Valentin, whose sentence was two and a half years in prison, have also been pardoned. Thus, until 1,600 people.