The American president, Donald Trump, has shown this Tuesday his willingness for the South African billionaire Elon Musk – head of Tesla, X and SpaceX – to buy the Chinese platform TikTok, after he proposed that the United States obtain 50 percent and manage it as a joint venture with its current Chinese owner, ByteDance.

At a press conference to announce a joint venture to invest in Artificial Intelligence infrastructure, a journalist asked him if he was willing for Musk to buy TikTok, to which he responded affirmatively, as long as “he wanted to buy it.” It has also named Oracle co-founder Lawrence Ellison, known as ‘Larry Ellison’, as a possible buyer.

Trump, who has assured that TikTok would be “useless” without a permit to operate in the United States, has indicated that he has met with “the big owners” of the application and has detailed a possible agreement in which its value could skyrocket. to “one billion dollars” if it obtained the necessary permits, according to the American television network CNN.

«I met with the owners of TikTok, the big owners. It’s worthless if you don’t get a permit. It’s worth like a billion dollars, so what I’m thinking is to tell someone to buy it and give half to the US, and we will give them permission,” he explained. As he has said, this agreement would make the app more valuable by aligning with the Government as a strategic partner, ensuring long-term profitability and success.









TikTok is in limbo in the United States after Trump signed an executive order on Monday to continue operating in the country for 75 days with the aim of suspending the ban that came into effect after the Supreme Court confirmed the validity of a national security law that would penalize app stores and service providers for carrying TikTok unless ByteDance sold it.