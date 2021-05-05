An email from “Save America”, the campaign fundraising platform created by former President Donald Trump, reported this Wednesday that he will remain silent on the main social networks. At another time, the kicking that he launched by the decision of the Facebook Oversight Committee to keep him censored would have come through Twitter, but that platform does not even consider returning his voice.

Facebook had been more reluctant to stop him, until the shocking takeover of the Capitol on January 6 raised fears that the former president would prevent a peaceful transition by directing his hordes through social media. To heal in health in front of its users, especially sensitive to the control of Facebook over their messages, the executive of the company asked the opinion of the Supervisory Council, which finally gave its opinion on Wednesday.

In a considered response, the council agrees with the company and points to concrete messages from the then president in which he fueled the fury of his hosts. “I understand your pain, our elections have been stolen,” he wrote to his followers as they looted the Capitol. “We had devastated and everyone knows it, especially the other part.” An hour later, Facebook removed that post for violating the Dangerous Leaders and Organizations Standards.

In reviewing the case, the committee understands that the risk of violence that preceded the inauguration justifies the decision, but believes that it cannot be “permanently”. That is why it asks Facebook to review the decision in six months and duly inform users of the violated rules on which the measure is based.

Infuriated, Trump accused the “lunatics of the radical left,” which he calls “a total disgrace to the country,” of having taken freedom of expression from a president of the United States. In reality what he has taken away is an important instrument for raising electoral funds. His campaign spent $ 160 million on Facebook advertising last year, compared to $ 117 million for Biden’s. Trump assures, “one hundred percent”, that he will stand for election again in 2024, so this decision is vital to his plans. His advisers maintain that the lists of emails and mobile phones in his possession will allow him to contact his faithful directly without the need for intermediaries. “It will be like going back to the 2004 campaign,” mocked political analysts on television.