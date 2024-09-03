Former US president and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Tuesday that he will plead not guilty to the charges brought against him in the new indictment for the assault on the Capitol in January 2021.

According to the criteria of

In a court notice sent to the District Court of Columbia, he noted that He is exercising his right not to be present at the arraignment and has authorized his attorneys to declare on his behalf that he is pleading not guilty.

The next court date between the prosecution and the defense is scheduled for this coming Thursday.

Donald Trump during a rally in North Carolina. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The special prosecutor in charge of the investigation against Trump in the case of the assault on the Capitol, Jack Smith, On August 27, he filed a new indictment, toning down his allegations to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the immunity of his actions as president.

Smith maintained the four previous charges against the New York magnate, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, but she toned down some allegations about his plans for electoral subversion.

The case concerns attempts to obstruct the 2020 presidential election, which led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

That day, some 10,000 people – most of them Trump supporters – marched to Congress and about 800 stormed the building while Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the election was being certified. There were five dead and about 140 officers injured.

On July 1, the Supreme Court granted the now ex-president partial immunity. By a vote of six to three, the progressive judges concluded that “a former president has the right to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his constitutional authority,” but established that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor prosecuting Donald Trump for federal crimes. Photo:EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO Share

Smith’s new indictment grew from the original 45 pages to 36 and, as reported by The Washington Post, removed allegations related to Trump’s efforts to get the Justice Department to support his claim of voter fraud.

In its July decision, the Supreme Court said Trump could not face charges related to his exchanges with members of the Justice Department, considering that his interaction with that office was part of the scope of his job.