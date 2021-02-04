Former US President Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment next week, his senior adviser said, after House lawmakers who serve as prosecutors asked him to appear for questioning .

“The president will not testify in an unconstitutional process,” Jason Miller, senior adviser to the former White House leader, told AFP.

The legislators who will act as prosecutors in the trial in the United States Senate against Trump had asked him this Thursday to testify in the framework of the process for the accusations of inciting his followers to assault the Capitol.

“I am writing to invite you to give us sworn testimony, either before or during the Senate proceedings, regarding your conduct on January 6, 2021,” said Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, who heads the House delegation. of Representatives who will present the charges before the Senate.

The process against the former Republican president charged with “incitement to rebellion” begins on February 9 in the Upper House, after the House of Representatives approved on January 13 to subject him to a second process of “impeachment”, the latter with the objective of his disqualification for the elections of 2024.

Raskin made this request after Trump’s lawyers denied in a brief the charges that the then president encouraged the violent assault that left five people dead on Capitol Hill.

“In this way you have tried to question critical facts, despite the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional crimes,” Raskin said.

The congressman proposed that the former president testify and be questioned sometime between February 8 and 11 at “some time and place of mutual convenience.”

Raskin added that Trump has little excuse to avoid testifying as he cannot use the argument that he is ruling, as he did in the process against him when he was still president in 2020. “Therefore we anticipate his availability to testify.” Indian.

If Trump, who now lives in Florida, refuses, the congressman warned him that prosecutors could cite this attitude as evidence of his guilt.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress, breaching security and occupying parts of the building for several hours.

The event interrupted a joint session of the legislative branch to count the Electoral College vote and certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Source: AFP, DPA, EFE