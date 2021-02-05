Former US President Donald Trump has refused to testify at the impeachment trial scheduled in the US Senate for next week. The Republican is charged with the accusation of “inciting insurrection” for the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Donald Trump is not going to testify in the impeachment against him, as Bruce Castor and David Schoen, the former president’s lawyers, made it known this Thursday, February 4. Castor assured that the process against the former president is only a “public relations maneuver” by the Democrats.

The mogul’s spokesman, Jason Miller, reiterated Trump’s absence. In a statement released by the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, Miller indicated that “the president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.”

The charge that Trump faces is for “inciting insurrection” during the assault on Congress, because while still president he invited the protesters to join a protest in front of the Capitol to denounce what he considers a fraudulent presidential election, in reference to the November elections. Additionally, Trump harangued his followers not to recognize the arrival of Joe Biden to power.

Despite the impeachment he will face for his words, Trump’s defense insisted on Thursday that all his statements about the elections were protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Raskin gave Trump until February 11 to come forward

The statements of Trump’s defenders are part of the response they gave to the House representative, Democrat Jamie Raskin. He is the one who heads the impeachment campaign and who had sent a formal request to Trump to testify under oath at the Senate trial next Tuesday.

In a letter, Raskin asked Trump to testify “about his conduct on January 6, 2021.” The former professor of constitutional law at American University added that the mogul’s testimony would be subject to cross-examination.

The congressman sent that document to the former president’s lawyers two days after they presented a series of documents before the Upper House refuting some of the allegations made by the nine Democrats who will act as prosecutors in the impeachment trial.

Raskin, the chief prosecutor, recommended that Trump offer his testimony starting next Monday and gave him until Thursday, February 11.

“If you decline this invitation, we will reserve all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” the congressman warned. .

Jamie Raskin, the Democratic House of Representatives legislator who is leading the impeachment campaign against Donald Trump. January 25, 2021. © Reuters / United States Senate Television

Despite this, Castor and Schoen declined the request with a three-paragraph letter calling the trial an “alleged impeachment process.” In addition, they assured that the ‘impeachment’ “only confirms what everyone knows: their accusations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen, cannot be proved.”

Indeed, Trump is no longer in the Oval House and therefore, the trial would not remove him from any position. But if the process against the former president is successful, Congress would have the power to prevent Donald Trump from running for the US Presidency again.

With Reuters, EFE and local media