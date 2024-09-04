Home policy

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

A member of Trump’s campaign team makes a mistake. The former president reacts immediately – and fires his supporter.

Washington, DC – The campaign team of Donald Trump There seems to be disagreement. The current issue is the state of New Hampshire, which Tom Mountain, an insider from the former president’s campaign team, sees as virtually lost. According to The Hill He is said to have written in an email that Trump would US election in November in the state against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “certainly lose by an even greater margin” than in 2020 against US President Joe Biden.

Trump appears confident of victory despite poor poll results in New Hampshire. © Julia Nikhinson/dpa

Dispute over status of New Hampshire before 2024 US election – Trump tries to limit the damage

According to Mountain, New Hampshire is no longer a so-called swing state. These are states that are not inclined towards either the Democratic or Republican candidate in the 2024 US election. These are considered to be particularly hotly contested in the US election campaign. In these areas, victory or defeat is often decided only by a small lead over the opposing candidate.

Trump immediately spoke out on his social media platform Truth Social. The former president seems to think little of an impending loss in New Hampshire. “I have defended New Hampshire’s first primary in the country and I will ALWAYS do so,” Trump said in his post on Tuesday (September 3). “To my friends in New Hampshire: Get out there and vote for TRUMP. Together we will make your state and America strong, safe and prosperous AGAIN!”

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Harris leads clearly in New Hampshire ahead of 2024 US election – Trump apparently ignores polls

Mountain was fired as a leading volunteer shortly after his testimony, reported the British IndependentPerhaps the Trump camp does not want to make the foreseeable loss of a formerly contested state too public. According to an analysis by the statistics website FiveThirtyEight Harris is actually leading Trump in New Hampshire by seven percentage points, as can be seen in the table (as of September 4):

Trump, on the other hand, seems to have little interest in the poll results. In his social media post, the republican to the attack – and in turn says that Harris is facing problems in New Hampshire. “Comrade Kamala Harris sees problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because she disrespected it in her primary and never showed up to vote,” Trump wrote.

In his post, the president also draws attention to social problems in the state. “In addition, the cost of living in New Hampshire is enormous, its energy bills are among the highest in the country, and its housing market is the most unaffordable in history.”

Polls put Harris ahead of Trump – race for 2024 US election still unclear

Trump’s behavior could also be due to the current poll results. The Republican was regularly in the lead against Joe Biden. Since Harris announced the candidacy of the Democrats took over, this lead seems to have disappeared. Current polls show Harris ahead of Trump in terms of voter popularity. If he wants to win the election in November, he must mobilize as many voters as possible.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Loud FiveThirtyEight Harris is more than three percentage points ahead of Trump on average nationwide. However, it is not yet possible to predict how the election will end. The results in the hotly contested swing states will once again be crucial to the outcome of the 2024 US election. (nhi)