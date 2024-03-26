Donald Trump's legal battles oscillated Monday, March 25, between good news and bad news. On the one hand, he obtained a reduction in the bail he has to post while appealing a ruling that threatens to undermine his real estate empire, but on the other He will have to return to the bench on April 15.

A court of appeals The state of New York reduced the amount of bail it had to post to $175 million last Mondayfor the fine of 355 million and more than 100 million dollars of accumulated interest, to which he was sentenced on March 16 for tax fraud.

The tycoon has ten more days to deposit the new deposit.

The Republican presidential candidate for the November elections received the unexpected news while attending a visit in which the date was set for his next criminal court date, in which he must pay $130,000 to a former porn movie star to buy his silence at the end of the 2016 election campaign.

You are literally accusing the Manhattan (DA) office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct and trying to make me complicit in it.

The judge, of Colombian origin, Juan Merchán, rejected the demands of Trump's lawyers to delay the first. Therefore, it is the first criminal trial in history of a former president in less than 90 days, so he also ordered that jury selection begin on April 15.

“You are literally accusing the Manhattan (DA) office and the people assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct and trying to make me complicit in it,” a visibly exasperated Merchan told Trump's lawyers during the hearing. audience.

What are the accusations Trump faces?

Trump is accused of falsify your company's accounting books to cover up as legal expenses the payment made to actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to silence their sexual encounter in 2006 and which the 77-year-old Republican has always denied.

I don't know how it is possible to make a trial in the middle of an election campaign. It's not fair. It's not fair

“I don't know how it is possible to hold a trial in the middle of an election campaign. It's not fair. It's not fair,” reacted the former president, who must challenge Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States in November.

The former Republican tenant of the White House, to which he dreams of returning on January 20, 2025, calls the civil sentence “invented” and the “bail requirement unconstitutional” imposed by a prosecutor, Letitia James, “racist and corrupt” and a judge, Arthur Engoron, “controlled by the Democratic clique.”

Trump's lawyers assured last week that their client had not been able to raise the bail amount, to guarantee that the magnate will pay the penalty imposed if his appeals fail. This amount is added to the about 92 million dollars which he had to deposit at the beginning of the month after being convicted of defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.

I will deposit $175 million in cash, bonds or whatever it takes, very quickly, within 10 days

Trump welcomed the appeals panel's decision to reduce bail, but denounced the case that will place him in the “electoral interference” dock in April and “witch hunt.” “I greatly respect the appellate division's decision. and I will deposit $175 million in cash, bonds or whatever is necessary, very quickly, within 10 days,” he told reporters.

The trial for the payment of money was scheduled to begin on March 15, but the The judge delayed it to study the thousands of pages presented by the magnate's lawyers.

Share Donald Trump on Super Tuesday. Photo:EFE

On his Truth Social platform, Trump denounced both cases as a politically motivated attack ahead of the November 5 presidential election, in which he will likely face Democrat Joe Biden again. “These are rigged cases, all coordinated by the White House and the Department of Justice for the purposes of election interference,” Trump wrote.

“There is no crime. Our country is corrupt,” he added. The tycoon often rants against a judicial system that, according to him, is “rigged” to operate against him.

Last week, the tycoon received good news with the announcement that its Truth Social platform would finally go public through a merger, an operation that could bring in billions of dollars. However, he will not be able to access the funds for six months, but could potentially help him secure bail.

However, in case of non-payment, James could still order the freezing of his bank accounts or proceed to seize some of his properties in New York. Trump's lawyers have sought by all means to delay his numerous trials, if possible until after the presidential election.

Trump too faces charges for trying to overturn 2020 election results and for retaining classified documents after leaving the White House.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO