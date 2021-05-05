The Facebook advisory council, created by the same company to make decisions regarding the content that should be removed from the platform, reaffirmed this Wednesday that former President Donald Trump will continue to be vetoed. The mogul said the move is “a total disgrace.”

Trump was expelled from this social network and others such as Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat, on January 6 after stimulating the violence that triggered a deadly revolt, where five people died on Capitol Hill earlier this year. This revolt was led by thousands of supporters – some armed – of the former president, while Congress certified the results of the presidential elections.

The 20 members of the council, a number that will eventually rise to 40, regretted that the veto occurred “without criteria that can be examined by users or external observers.” As a consequence, they asked the company to “re-examine” its penalty and impose another one that conforms to the internal regulations of the social network, since they consider that their publications during the attack on the Capitol “seriously violated the rules” of use of the social network. With this, they intend to prevent future altercations from occurring.

This board was created in response to widespread harsh criticism of the company. Many felt that they were not able to respond quickly and effectively to false information and hate speech. Yet there are those who continue to lash out at Facebook and other social platforms for failing to oust autocratic world leaders, even after vetoing Trump.

Donald Trump was characterized as a deeply divisive leader, as his anti-immigration policies, his stance towards institutions and the economy, and his way of handling the crisis produced by the Covid-19 pandemic were condemned by the opposition, figures of the same Republican Party and citizens.

Trump launches his own social network and reaffirms electoral fraud theories

As a consequence of his inability to use these social networks, Trump launched his own digital platform on Tuesday because he knows very well the importance of having channels to reach his supporters, since his desire is to return to the White House.

On his platform he reiterated the accusations of electoral fraud and also said that “what Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and a shame for our country.”

Trump accuses these companies of violating his right to freedom of expression and speech and maintains that “these corrupt media outlets must pay a political price and must not again destroy or decimate our electoral process.”

The platform is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” (From the office of Donad J. Trump). In it you can find videos of the former Republican president, his statements in political action committees and other news. Also, allow your followers to make contributions.

Under the representative slogan of its platform “Save America”, it seeks to build on the achievements of its Administration, as well as “support the brave conservatives who will define the future of the ‘America First’ movement.”

In the profile, he adds that his goal is to “guarantee” the “maintenance” of America First in politics not only nationally but also worldwide. In addition, he notes that it is important to “teach the truth about our history and celebrate the rich heritage and national traditions.”

