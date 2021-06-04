A new sanction by social networks falls on former United States President Donald Trump. This time, Facebook made the decision to suspend its accounts until early 2023.

“They must not be allowed to get away with this censorship and silencing, and ultimately we will win. Our country can no longer bear this abuse! ”. This is how the words of the former US president, Donald Trump, thundered in his response statement to Facebook, upon learning of the sanction imposed by the social network.

As reported by the company on June 4, the former president’s accounts will be suspended until 2023.

The decision was made based on the recommendations of an independent Facebook oversight board that Marc Zuckerberg hired to clarify the Trump case. The president’s account had already been suspended on January 6, 2021 after having published different messages encouraging the riots in the US Capitol that left five dead.



Archive image. A mob of people, the majority of the extreme right and supporters of Donald Trump, stormed the United States Capitol, in Washington DC, on January 6, 2021. © Leah Millis / Reuters

Once this resolution has been taken, Trump’s account will remain frozen until the date defined by the company and he will not be able to publish any new content. However, network users will be able to comment and read your past posts.

With this announcement, the president is increasingly limited in social networks, since Twitter had already made the decision to suspend his account completely due to several publications inciting the same riots on January 6.

As a result of these limitations, the former president made public his desire to create his own platform, which, according to his advisers, will compete with the social networks that have disabled him.

This platform would be Trump’s second attempt to make a presence on social networks after having closed his blog “From the office of Donald J. Trump” that he launched in May of this year and that had little reception.

Apart from social networks, the former president loses one of his most effective forms of communication with his followers and there are expectations to know if this will affect Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections.

What Facebook rules did Trump break?

Six of Trump’s January posts “severely violated” Facebook and Instagram standards, according to the board in charge of the case.

In these, the former president told the protesters messages such as, “We love you, you are very special,” he called them “patriots” and told them that “they will remember this day forever.”

Such posts, as determined by the board, violated regulations prohibiting hate speech in the social network’s policies. In the same way, they were considered as a call to violence by the former president.

Changes in Facebook policies

In the past, Facebook had been heavily challenged over a guideline imposed by Zuckerberg that said politicians could be exempted from the rules governing hate speech and abuse on the platform. The owner of the company justified it by saying that his publications were in the public interest.

However, the board made the decision to change this policy by eliminating “presumption” and replacing it with one that more strongly regulates content related to violence and riots. For this, the social network decided to build a table in which it determines the sanction that politicians who violate these rules should receive.

In the table the penalties from one month to two years are cataloged and they are reflected by means of colors ranging from yellow to red. They also clarify that future infractions will have “More severe penalties, up to and including permanent removal.”

The resolution, which arose specifically from the Trump case, could change the way Facebook will now engage with political leaders from around the world.

A questionable decision

While many have applauded Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump, others have criticized the move as being too light and permissive. This is what Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, believes, who stated that “Donald Trump provoked an insurrection and the largest attack on the Capitol in 150 years that left people dead and wounded. And Facebook still doesn’t have the courage to permanently ban him from the platform. “

Other experts say the measure came too late and is not tough enough to urge other politicians to use social media to incite violence.

However, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, addressed the decision by blogging: “We know that any sanction we apply, or decide not to apply, will be controversial. There are many people who believe that it was inappropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing president from its platform, and many others who believe that Trump should have been immediately ousted for life. “

In the midst of this panorama, the suspension of Donald Trump will be reviewed by the company in 2023. There it will be determined if the risk to public safety related to the Trump account has decreased. If so, the ex-president would have his voice again on Facebook a year before the 2024 elections in which, as he has stated, he intends to run as a presidential candidate.

With Reuters and AP