The Special Prosecutor’s Office in charge of investigating former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) formally informed his defense this Thursday that he will be charged, sources familiar with the case told the US media, but the Republican denied that information.

according to the chain nbc and the portal usa today, Todd Blanche and John Lauro were Trump’s lawyers who met Thursday with prosecutors from the Washington office of special counsel Jack Smith..

The special prosecutor’s office has not provided information on the content of the meeting, but the daily usa today has described the meeting as a courtesy meeting before a grand jury votes to indict Trump for his role in the 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Subsequently, the former president confirmed on social networks that there was a meeting between his lawyers and the prosecutors, but he assured that “they were not given any notification of charges” and asked not to trust “false news.”

My lawyers had a productive meeting with the Department of Justice this morning in which they explained that I did nothing wrong.

“My lawyers had a productive meeting with the Department of Justice this morning in which they explained that I did nothing wrong, that I was advised by many lawyers and that an indictment against me would destroy our country,” he said.

It is not known when Trump could be formally indicted, but For days now, journalists have been crowding around the federal court in Washington awaiting the outcome of this new judicial chapter..

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Last week Trump himself posted a message on his social network, Truth Social, in which he assured that the Department of Justice had sent him a letter to notify him that he was being investigated for the assault on the Capitol, in which his supporters tried to annul the result of the 2020 elections.

“This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total use of law enforcement as a political weapon,” Trump said last week.

The assault on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 claimed the lives of five people and put American democracy to the test, although Congress was able to end up certifying the victory of current President Joe Biden in the elections.

According to a source familiar with the case, the letter Smith sent to Trump lists multiple federal criminal laws that the former president allegedly violated. The listed statutes include one that makes it a felony to obstruct an official proceeding, a charge that has appeared in numerous lawsuits against individuals who attacked the Capitol, and conspiring to commit a crime or defraud the United States.

Trump is the first former president in US history to be indicted.

In New York, a grand jury indicted Trump for falsifying business documents in a case that includes as the protagonist the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the ex-president had an “affair” in 2006.

In Florida, meanwhile, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges for taking boxes full of classified documents back to his Florida mansion when he left the White House in January 2021.

In connection with that case, special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday filed new charges against the former president: one additional count of willful withholding of national defense information and two additional counts of obstruction, related to alleged attempts to remove surveillance video footage in its Mar-a-Lago resort in the summer of 2022.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

