The tape, recorded months after Donald Trump married his third wife, Melania, can mark a before and after in the electoral campaign. Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run for president by one of the two major parties, managed to attack Trump in the first debate between the two, citing her references to a winner of the Miss Universe pageant, Alicia Machado. Clinton has assured on Twitter after the tape was published “This is terrible. We cannot allow this man to be president. “

This Friday, televisions played the recording holed with beeps to omit the explicit language of who now aspires to occupy the Oval Office in the White House. In the unabridged version of the audio, Americans can hear Trump, in his own words, admit his attempts to sleep with a woman in terms of “I tried to fuck her, I tried. I was married ”or“ I got into her seriously and failed ”.

The recording was made when Trump was traveling on a bus to a television studio in 2005. Before he got off, he is heard saying that “when you are a star, he lets you do everything to them. You can do whatever you want”. Another voice, which according to Post corresponds to the presenter Billy Bush, he says “whatever you want” and Trump responds: “Grab them by the pussy. You can do whatever you want”.

The Republican candidate reacted first with a brief statement in which he assures that it was a “wardrobe joke, a private conversation that took place many years ago.” In the message, Trump affirms that Bill Clinton, former president and husband of the Democratic candidate, “has said worse things to her on the golf course, much worse.” Hours later, in a video released on his social networks, Trump apologized for his comments, the ones he said to regret. “I’ve never said I’m perfect and I’ve never pretended to be someone I’m not. I have said and done things that I regret, and the words posted today in a video that is over a decade old are one of them. Anyone who knows me knows that those words do not represent me. I have already said it: I was wrong and I apologize, “he added.

“I entered him seriously. In fact, I took him to look for furniture. She wanted furniture and I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have good furniture,’ continues Trump’s conversation. “I entered him like a bitch but I couldn’t. And she was married ”. While listening to the rest of the companions, the businessman continues his story: “Suddenly, I meet her and it turns out that she has these huge fake tits and everything. It has completely changed its appearance. “

The New York businessman who has broken all the rules of any electoral campaign went then to record an episode of the soap opera Days of Our Lives with host Billy Bush, who is currently hosting the Access Hollywood program. As you park in front of the studios, you can hear Bush saying “your girl is dressed in purple” about the actress waiting for them, and Trump replying “wow wow” in reaction.

“I have to have some candy, just in case I start kissing them,” says Trump before getting off the bus. “You know that I am automatically drawn to [mujeres] beautiful … I directly begin to kiss them. It is like a magnet. Only kisses. I don’t even wait ”. When going down, the tycoon kisses twice and hugs the actress. At the same time, he affirms: “Melania says this is fine.”

Reactions in the Republican Party

This is the umpteenth controversial episode that has shaken the Republican Party, resigned to having someone as heterodox and controversial as the New York businessman as a candidate. Hours after the recording came to light, House Speaker and Republican Majority Leader Paul Ryan announced that he was canceling his appearance at a campaign rally this Saturday with Trump in Wisconsin, the state he represents. .

“I am grossed out by what I heard today,” Ryan said in a statement released late Friday. “Women should be supported and celebrated, not made an object. I hope Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to show the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip demonstrates.”

Reince Priebus, chairman of the party’s National Committee, declared in a statement that “no woman should be described in those terms or should be talked about in that way. Never.” “Picking up married women? Tolerating aggression?” Mitt Romney, a 2012 presidential candidate, asked rhetorically on Twitter. “Such vile degradations insult our women and daughters and corrupt the image of America in the world.”

Neither Priebus, nor Ryan, nor party leaders such as senator and former presidential candidate John McCain – who assures that “Trump and only Trump should suffer the consequences” of these words – have explicitly withdrawn their support for the nominee. Romney and Jeb Bush did, who also used his Twitter account to reject him. The brother and son of presidents, and Trump’s primary rival, condemned those words stating that “as the grandfather of two beautiful girls, I find no excuse for Donald Trump’s degrading comments about women.”

Republican Senator Mark Kirk, who already rejected Trump as a nominee when he questioned the impartiality of a judge “for being Mexican,” asked this friday that the Republican Party put in place emergency measures to replace the candidate. Kirk also described the businessman as an “evil clown” and assures that he is not qualified to be president.