The FBI took approximately twelve boxes from the residence of the former president donald trump in Floridaas confirmed by one of the Republican politician’s lawyers to the US media.

Christina Bobone of the jurists representing the former Republican president, assured in media interviews that she had been present at Mar-a-Lago when the raid was carried out.

According to the lawyer, who gave more details about the search that has provoked strong reactions among US politicians, FBI agents gave her a copy of the court order that authorized them to enter Trump’s Florida residence.

“The affidavit with the documentation that details what was the probable cause with which they obtained the (search) order was sealed. We don’t know what the probable cause is,” Bobb told former president-affiliated news outlet Real America’s Voice.

The lawyer, however, added that the FBI agents informed her that they were looking for documents with classified information that should not have been removed from the White House.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department have yet released statements explaining the reason for the raid.

While waiting to know some official detail or explanation, numerous Republican leaders, including the party leadership, attacked this Tuesday against the “abuse of power” by the Democrats. And from Joe Biden’s party they remembered, for their part, that if there has been a search, it is because there is an order signed by a judge.

Meanwhile, the White House assured that the president, Joe Biden, was not aware of the search and found out through the media, and stressed that this investigation is “independent.”

This same Tuesday, one day after the registration, an appeals court authorized a committee of the United States Lower House to access the former president’s tax returns. The Justice Department’s decision comes a year after the US Supreme Court ordered Trump to turn over his tax returns to a prosecutor investigating his finances in New York.

