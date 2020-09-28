The president of the United States, Donald Trump, paid just $ 750 in income taxes in 2016, when he managed to impose himself in the elections, and the same amount in 2017, while went without for at least a decade since 2000, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

The New York tycoon has managed to be exempt from paying more taxes since he declared more losses than income during the entrance of the new century, something, points out this media, that has not prevented him from enjoying an expensive lifestyle by “deducting taxes on what some would consider personal expenses ”, such as use of their residences, airplanes and $ 70,000 in hairdressing to go to television and makeup sessions for her daughter Ivanka Trump.

The extensive report published by the newspaper states that Trump managed to reduce the amount of taxes to be paid “with questionable measures”, including a nearly $ 73 million refund, which is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Likewise, the same sources point out, the president of the United States would have used almost 430 million dollars that he obtained with the sale of his image and with his reality show ‘The Apprentice’, to finance his other businesses, mainly his golf courses, whose millionaire losses are counted by dozens “year after year.”

“Fake news”



The New York Times has pointed out that Trump is “personally responsible” for a 300 million dollar debt, which expires in the next four years.

Trump’s tax return has been a mystery since he ran for the White House, subsequently making him the first US president to not provide details on his finances in decades. In a press conference held minutes later, President Trump has described as “Fake news” this information and you have accused the IRS of treating you badly.

Everything will be revealed. I pay a lot and pay a lot in state income taxes, “said Trump, who has once again insisted that he will make public all the details of his tax returns once the IRS completes its investigations, despite the fact that being subject to the investigations of this entity does not prevents you from posting information about it.

In this sense, the lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, has pointed out that the information published by the newspaper “if not all, the majority seems to be inaccurate”, and has requested the documents to which the newspaper has had access, something that has been denied by the media itself to defend the interests of the sources, who have taken “enormous personal risks to help inform the public.”