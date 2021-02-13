The United States Senate again acquitted Donald Trump. The legislators finally reached the verdict this Saturday in the second political trial that the former president faced and defined that he was not guilty of “inciting violence” in the assault on Congress on January 6.

The final vote was 57 in favor of convicting him and 43 against, after 5 days of trial. But two thirds of the Senate was needed (67 votes) to lower his thumb. Only 7 Republicans voted against the controversial former head of the White House.

As expected, the Democrats did not reach the majority necessary to condemn him or take away his political rights, as they wanted, but they managed to expose to the public what happened that tragic day and what was Trump’s role in the attacks.

Thus closes a historic process in the United States for two reasons: it was the first time that a president was tried twice (Trump was acquitted in January last year for “abuse of power” in relation to Ukraine) and it is also unprecedented that an impeachment of a president was initiated when is already out of power.

Then-President Donald Trump, in an image from February 2020, with the front page of a newspaper that reported on his acquittal in the first political trial to which he had been subjected. Photo: AFP

Trump left the White House on January 20 and now rests quietly in his Mar a Lago mansion in Florida. He never acknowledged that he lost the November 3 elections in the hands of Joe Biden.

Other ongoing processes

Now a great weight is removed from him because the legislators not only did not condemn him, but they also did not disqualify him politically, so in principle he could run for a new term in 2024, as he has suggested. He must also face several processes in the ordinary justice for other crimes such as the concealment of their taxes or campaign financing.

Republicans decided not to let go of the most controversial president in recent times, but still able to garner almost 75 million votes in the presidential elections.

The final vote this Saturday in the Senate happened after a complicated day, which was like a roller coaster, where the legislators showed that they were really in a hurry to finish this process as soon as possible.

At the beginning of the session, the senators voted that they would summon witnesses to what happened that day when a mob of Trump supporters violently entered the Capitol, an unprecedented episode that ended with 5 deaths and terrorized those who were in it. building and the entire population who watched the scenes live.

The Democrats sought to cite Republican legislator Jaime Herrera Beutler, who shortly before had made public that the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, had related to him that in the middle of the incidents he had spoken by phone with the president and that the magnate had expressed support for the mob that was attacking Congress at the time.

But the Republicans later threatened to summon more than 100 witnesses and thus delay the process for an indefinite period of time. Then the Democrats backed off and everything came to nothing: they recorded Herrera Beutler’s testimony in writing and decided not to call any more witnesses. Thus, the final argument of both parties and the final vote of the verdict were passed.

Incendiary speeches

The impeachment was launched to elucidate what was the responsibility of the former president, if with his speeches, his tweets or his inaction at that time, he encouraged or incited the violent.

As the chances of his conviction were practically nil, the Democrats wanted to expose what had happened that dramatic day and they did so for several days with videos and presentations that revealed chilling details.

Trump’s defense always said that the process is unconstitutional, that it was motivated by political revenge and that the former head of the White House had not encouraged the violent and that his speeches were governed by freedom of expression.

