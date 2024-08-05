As you probably already know, Donald Trumpformer president of the United States and candidate of the Republican Party for the next elections in this country, suffered an attempt on his life a few weeks ago. Immediately, several business executives, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, expressed their support for the politician. One of the big exceptions was Google, a company that was recently threatened with closure by Trump.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump noted that Google executives did not call him or publicly regret the attempt on his life, So in a somewhat threatening statement, he noted that Google should be careful about closing in the near future. This is what he said:

“Google has been very bad, they have been very irresponsible. I have a feeling that Google is about to close down, because I don’t think Congress is going to accept it, I really don’t think so. Google has to be careful,”

Now, it is important to mention that Donald Trump, should he win the US elections again, does not have the power to shut down Google, since it is a private company, not a government division. However, it can take a number of measures against it, and start an antitrust investigation, with the FTC at the head.

While Google had no reason to support Trump or express displeasure against his attack, many have pointed out that This is because the company mainly supports the Democratic Party, the direct opposition of the Republican Party.. In this way, this would be a political move, rather than something personal. On related topics, Google and Apple make a historic alliance. Similarly, Google closes goo.gl.

Author’s Note:

Donald Trump is a child when it comes to this sort of thing. While his anti-Google stance may have a political connotation, the way he expresses it sounds like a person who wasn’t invited to a birthday party where he wasn’t even going to be welcome.

Via: Fox News